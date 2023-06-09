Google Class Action Settlement: How to File a Claim





If you used Google between 2006 and 2012, chances are the online search giant owes you some debt.

WASHINGTON If you used Google Search between 2006 and 2012, you may be eligible to apply for part of a $23 million class action settlement.

The settlement is the result of a lawsuit accusing Google of improperly sharing user search information with third-party websites and companies. Google denies any liability or wrongdoing related to the allegations.

Who is Covered in the Google Settlement?

People who used Google Search and clicked on a search result at any time between October 25, 2006 and September 30, 2013.

How do I file for a Google Class Action Settlement?

Claims must be submitted by July 31, 2023 to participate in the Settlement. If you have been notified of the settlement and have been given a Class Member ID, you can use it to submit a claim form on her website www. .refererheadersettlement.com.

If you do not receive a notification, you will first need to register your class member ID on the payment site. You can then submit the claim form online. You can also call toll-free 1-833-512-2306, email [email protected], or mail your request to “In re Google Referrer Header Privacy Settlement” located within Kroll Settlement Administration. You can also request a form by contacting the Settlement Administrator at . , PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

As part of filing a complaint, you must prove that you submitted a search to Google between October 25, 2006 and September 30, 2012 and clicked on a search result.

How much will you get in the Google settlement?

Based on the data currently held by the parties involved in the settlement, each person who files an approved claim could receive approximately $7.70, according to the official settlement website.

The final amount depends on the number of valid applications submitted by other users.

The settlement money will be distributed after the court gives final approval of the settlement and after the appeal is resolved. A final approval hearing for the settlement of this lawsuit is currently scheduled for October 12, 2023.

What happens if I don’t file a claim in the Google Settlement?

If you do nothing, the class action settlement money will not be paid. According to the settlement website, you will also lose the right to sue Google in this legal matter.

