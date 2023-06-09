Wili Ninja Google Doodle: Google Celebrates Iconic Dancer and Choreographer Willi Ninja with Amazing Doodle Video





Search engine Google is celebrating Pride Month honoring the LGBTQ community with a special tribute to iconic dancer and choreographer Willie Ninja, known as the “Godfather of Voguing.”

Introducing the world to vivid movements and dramatic poses in the 1980s and 1990s, Willi was responsible for paving the way for the representation and acceptance of black LGBTQ+ people.

To celebrate Willie, Google has released a new doodle featuring an animated avatar of the acclaimed performer showing off his iconic moves. The graffiti also features a large play icon inside the center disco ball. When the user presses the play button, a short YouTube video of “The Iconic House of Ninja” opens. This community was created by a dancer and is still alive 17 years after his death.

It was on this day in 1990 that the tech giant chose this date to honor Willie, and the documentary “Paris is Burning” featuring Willie and the iconic ninja house was released at New Fest New York LGBT in the United States. It was released at a film festival. He featured prominently in his 1990 documentary, where his unique dance style was showcased on screen. The film was a huge success and brought Willis’ work to a wider audience.

Illustrated by Rob Gilliam, the graffiti video was edited by Xander Opiyo and originally composed by Vivacious. The video featured House of Ninja performers and current members Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka, AKA KiT Ninja. – Dance to celebrate Willi’s achievements. Born in 1961, Willi grew up in Flushing, Queens. During his childhood, his mother was his greatest support and welcomed him into his identity. She encouraged him to take up ballet in his theater at Apollo and urged him to pursue his passion for dancing. Coming from a poor family, he could not afford expensive dance lessons, but Willi was self-taught. Little did he know that the iconic moves he taught himself could make him a star.

Willi continued to master the art of voguing. Voguing is a dance style that combines fashion poses with complex pantomime and martial arts-like moves. According to the Doodle website, this dance form originated from the Harlem ballroom scene. The Harlem Ballroom is a safe space founded by LGBTQ+ Blacks and Latinos to celebrate self-expression and unity.

“Most black and Latino ballroom attendees belong to groups known as houses, which provide an extended social family and safety net for those facing rejection from their biological relatives. Willi co-founded his own community called House of Ninja in 1982 and continued to provide support and guidance to members of his house even after he became famous. ‘ said the website.

Inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphs and martial arts, Willi introduced the world to a new dance technique that revolutionized the standards of voguing. Rising to stardom in the ’90s, Willi ventured into films, music videos, and glamorous runway shows around the world. His move has inspired celebrities from Madonna to Jean-Paul Gaultier.

When not dancing, Willi was a strong advocate for her community. He is one of the first celebrities to raise awareness of his HIV/AIDS prevention with a drag ball. He played a pivotal role in reducing the stigma surrounding this disease.

Google thanked Willi for his contributions to the dance world and for making black and Latino LGBTQ+ identities visible around the world. The House of Ninja continues to dance in his name.

