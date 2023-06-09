Technology sprawl isn’t just a cost issue, it’s a growth inhibitor





Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 am

Sponsored Post: Shantan Kethireddy Co-Founder and VP of Customer Solutions Sponsored by Ocient:

Here’s how to be successful with ad tech. Analyzing more data in more complex ways and turning it into differentiated products.

Ad tech folks know it’s not that simple. Until recently, this path has required obscure detours through data summarization and sprawling technical specialization.

But now, a unified data and analytics platform has simplified and streamlined the path to analyzing more data in more complex ways, creating innovative new opportunities to deliver more value to advertisers. A quick route to data products is provided.

Technology sprawl isn’t just about cost

For most of the last decade, the volume and dimension of data within the digital advertising ecosystem has grown faster than the computing power to process it.

The best way to deal with this was to build an abstract then specialized approach. Make big data smaller with tools like ETL and leverage specialized point solutions to handle specific analytics workloads in siled environments.

But as data volumes and analytics demands continue to grow, ad tech companies are increasingly realizing that what has worked so well cannot scale infinitely.

Companies cannot keep adding new layers of technology forever. Balancing the proliferation of technologies and systems with the redundant costs of deploying and maintaining each one-trick tool is strikingly ineffective. But increased costs are only the most superficial problem with the abstract-then-specialize approach.

Integration as an accelerator

Data processing power has finally caught up with the demands of the ad tech industry.

More advanced warehousing solutions use faster CPUs and drives made to optimize this kind of technology. In other words, ad tech companies no longer have to trade-off between size and expertise, or size and abstraction.

Ad tech companies can consolidate a wide range of analytics workloads (and replace multi-point solutions) on a powerful modern data and analytics platform. Leading platforms can ingest torrents of multi-dimensional data in real-time, and within one platform and one interface, handle the increasing number of analytic applications and workloads for enterprises.

On the surface, this integration approach offers highly desirable cost efficiencies. Firms can simplify their in-house tech stack and reduce the cost of their solution by a point off their balance sheet.

In practice, however, the impact of moving from a “summarize and specialize” approach to a modern integrated platform directly supports growth and innovation in three ways:

Leveraging Rich Data to Unlock New Insights: Miniaturization of big data works for many industries, but is inherently problematic for ad tech, where increased granularity enhances surgical targeting. Whether you’re doing campaign forecasting for troubleshooting or bid optimization, summarizing data severely limits your insight.

The computing power of modern integrated platforms enables enterprises to harness big data at full scale and dimension. By tapping into this rich fuel source, companies will be able to gain more unique and nuanced insights.

Practical application of integrated analytics: Ad tech companies increasingly want to integrate data streams and analytical workloads to drive advanced meta-analytic applications. Consolidating more workloads and datasets onto a single platform eliminates most of these costs and challenges, making more sophisticated and integrated analytical applications practical and accessible.

For example, with the imminent prospect of increased M&A activity in the ad tech space, data engineering is on the rise as newly consolidated companies seek to analyze more data in new ways to build deeper and richer targeting opportunities. challenges may be exacerbated. High-performance modern platforms allow you to develop identity graphs and track attribution across omnichannel consumer journeys in ways that weren’t possible just a few years ago, while delivering deeper insights on tight timelines. analysis becomes possible.

Empower resources to drive growth: All the time employees spend managing sprawling technology ecosystems is time not spent generating revenue or driving innovation. Consolidation on a single, modern platform frees up significant time for staff to refocus on growth-focused activities.

Overcome inertia and promote value-added integration

Most ad tech leaders have some idea of ​​technology consolidation, technology modernization, or re-platforming on their strategy board. However, there remains a strong inertia in the current situation.

Despite recognizing all that has been broken, the pain of change still looms large.

The current economic climate has highlighted the high costs of technology sprawl, driving many organizations to move towards an integrated approach to data and analytics.

But consolidation for the sake of consolidation almost inevitably denies a company its potential added value.

To build a more purposeful modernization strategy and build sustained momentum, ad tech leaders must focus on maximizing the business value of technology modernization.

Earnings. innovation. Speed ​​to market. These are what spark excitement and action in the ad tech industry.

Ad tech companies build the business case for technology modernization by fully understanding how modern data and analytics platforms can unlock and operationalize deeper and richer insights faster. is needed.

The important thing to remember, even as these next-gen platforms advance and grow in popularity, is that we’re not just talking about buying a better mousetrap. There is no plug-and-play solution for this integrated approach.

The always daunting and difficult part is achieving modernization or re-platforming. The harsh reality is that as advanced computing power becomes more accessible, more vendors are providing technology platforms that enable modern integration approaches.

Ad tech companies scrutinize their vendors, offering both established technology and proven service expertise to solve operational and resource hurdles and burden tasks such as data consolidation and workload migration. should identify partners who can mitigate Partnering with technology, people and process vendors is critical to accelerating time to value and laying the foundation for unlocking the full potential of a future-ready integrated data and analytics platform. is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/content-studio/tech-sprawl-is-a-growth-inhibitor-not-just-a-cost-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos