All the new features Google announced in Chrome’s password manager





A good password manager is key to keeping your data safe. All unique passwords must be written down by hand, because without them, passwords cannot be reused or made easy to remember.

There are many good password managers out there, but the ones you actually use are the best. If it’s Google’s password manager built into Chrome, you’re in luck. The company releases his five new features that make saving passwords in browsers safer and more convenient.

Where to find password managers in Chrome

Google used to hide password managers behind an inconspicuous settings menu, making them hard to find. With this recent update, the password manager now gives Chrome the space it needs. in the Chrome menu[パスワード マネージャー]appears when you click or autofill passwords.[パスワードの管理]You can easily find it by clicking on the option.

Best of all, Google now lets you create a desktop shortcut for your password manager. Whenever you need to access your passwords, just double-click the icon on your desktop like an app.

Biometrics added to password manager

As long as your computer supports it, you’ll be able to lock your password using biometrics like your fingerprint or face scan. This type of authentication has been available for Google Password Manager users on mobile, but it’s the first time it’s coming to desktop.

Add a note to your password manager

Notes are an important feature for a good password manager. These allow you to add extra context to your saved accounts, such as additional passwords, PINs, and other reminders you may need when signing in. If you use a password manager to log into your account, you can view your notes by clicking the lock icon. you wrote to that account.

Import passwords from third-party password managers

finally! You can now transfer passwords from other password managers to our services. Great for migration admins to try out Chrome Password Manager. This support page from Google has instructions on how to set Chrome’s important passwords.

Password Checkup alerts you to weak and reused passwords on iOS

Rolling out this change may take some time, but it’s worth the wait. Google is adding features to password managers on iPhone to check for weak or reused passwords. Previously, Password Checkup only searched for compromised passwords, which was useful but did not cover all possible weaknesses. Once the update is applied, you might be surprised to learn how many accounts actually share the same password and which ones are easier to guess.

It’s better than not using Google Password Manager, but it’s not the most secure way to store passwords. Browser-based password managers are more susceptible to hackers and thieves than traditional options. If you’re looking for something more secure (and feature-packed), here are his top 5 password managers for 2023 from PCMags.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifehacker.com/google-chromes-password-manager-is-getting-better-1850523135 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

