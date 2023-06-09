Podcast Revealing Sustainability Episode 8: Cracking Down on Greenwashing, Investing in Innovation, and Net Zero Cruises





Hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, Sustainability Uncovered is the evolution of edies’ long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast. If you’re a business leader, climate change expert, environmental expert, youth activist, or anyone passionate about all things sustainability and climate action, this podcast is for you.

Episode 7 kicks off with the edie team (Luke, Matt, Sarah, and Jade) sharing some of the most talked about sustainable business stories of the month. These include recent rulings against advertising campaigns by Shell, Repsol and Petronas for greenwashing.

Other top stories this month are the following teams:

Following this quick section of the news, we move on to another special guest interview trick.

First, Sarah speaks with Springwise’s Content Director, Angela Everitt. Springwise is Edie’s innovation her content her partner and has a wealth of information on the evolution of sustainable startups and scale-ups around the world. Angela helps these companies assess how they can get better support from larger companies to scale.

Our second guest is Collaborative Fund partner Sophie Bakalar. She takes a behind-the-scenes look at the world of cleantech ventures and her capital, and talks about how they can close the funding gap for sustainable materials innovation.

Last but not least, an interview with MSC Cruises Sustainability Director Linden Koppel. Linden tells Matt about the innovation the maritime sector will need to reach net zero by mid-century.

Listeners interested in learning more about green innovation should join us for our online event on Wednesday, June 28th.

This free-to-attend two-part Edie webinar will explore how companies are using innovation to drive decarbonization and showcase the latest technologies and solutions that could accelerate climate action. Here are some. Click here for more information and registration.

“Sustainability Uncovered” brings together live studio guests, leader interviews, a need-to-know roundup, and listener quizzes all rolled into monthly episodes to bring the big climate issues to life. This podcast is hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, which partners with edieto to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud. You can also bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes displayed.

If you have any questions about this podcast or suggestions for future episodes, please contact us at [email protected].

