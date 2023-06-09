Inside Google DeepMind’s approach to AI safety





AI safety has become a mainstream concern. The rapid development of tools such as ChatGPT and deepfakes has sparked fears of job loss, disinformation, and even extinction. Last month, warnings that artificial intelligence was on the verge of extinction made headlines around the world.

AI safety has become a mainstream concern. The rapid development of tools such as ChatGPT and deepfakes has sparked fears of job loss, disinformation, and even extinction. Last month, warnings that artificial intelligence was on the verge of extinction made headlines around the world.

The warning was announced in a statement signed by more than 350 industry heavyweights. Among them was Lila Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer of Google DeepMind. As the leader of a pioneering AI lab, Ibrahim sees threats and opportunities front-row.

DeepMind has made some of the most notable advances in some areas, from beating complex games to elucidating the structure of the protein universe.

The company’s ultimate mission is to create artificial general intelligence, a vague concept that broadly refers to machines with human-level cognitive abilities. That visionary ambition needs to be grounded in reality, and that’s where Ibrahim comes in.

In 2018, Ibrahim was appointed the first-ever COO of DeepMinds. Her role is to responsibly focus on building her AI and overseeing business operations and growth.

Ibrahim told TNW in an email that new risks such as stigma, safety and inequality should be taken very seriously. Likewise, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to maximize beneficial results.

Prior to joining DeepMind, Ibrahim was COO of Coursera, where he helped open access to education. Credit: Google DeepMind

Ibrahim spends much of his time ensuring that corporate initiatives have positive social consequences. Ibrahim emphasized his four elements of this strategy.

1. Scientific method

DeepMind adheres to the scientific method to uncover the building blocks of advanced AI.

This means building and testing hypotheses and stress-testing approaches and results through peer-review scrutiny, says Ibrahim. We believe a scientific approach is the right one for AI, as the roadmap for building advanced intelligence is still unclear.

2. Interdisciplinary team

DeepMind uses a variety of systems and processes to bring your research into the real world. One example is the internal review committee.

The multidisciplinary team includes machine learning researchers, ethicists, safety experts, engineers, security enthusiasts, and policy experts. Regular meetings discuss ways to increase the interests of engineers, changes in research areas, and projects that require further external consultation.

Having a multidisciplinary team with a unique perspective is a key ingredient in building a safe, ethical and inclusive AI-enabled future that benefits us all, said Ibrahim. increase.

3. Common Principles

To guide enterprise AI development, DeepMind has created a set of clear common principles. For example, corporate operating principles define laboratory efforts to mitigate risks, while specifying those that refuse to pursue things such as autonomous weapons.

They also codify our goal of prioritizing broader interests, Ibrahim said.

4. Consultation with external experts

One of Ibrahim’s main concerns is with representation. AI frequently reinforces its biases, especially against marginalized groups, which tend to be underestimated in both training data and system building teams.

To mitigate these risks, DeepMind works with external experts on topics such as bias, persuasion, biosecurity, and responsible deployment of models. The company also works with the wider community to understand the impact technology has on them.

With this feedback, Ibrahim said, the model can be refined and retrained to better suit a wider audience.

This effort has already yielded strong results.

The business case for AI safety

In 2021, DeepMind has solved one of biology’s greatest challenges: the protein folding problem.

The company used an AI program called AlphaFold to predict the 3D structures of nearly every known protein in the universe, totaling about 200 million. Scientists believe the research could dramatically accelerate drug development.

AlphaFold is a unique and significant advance in life sciences that demonstrates the power of AI, said Eric Topol, director of the Translational Laboratory at Scripps Research Institute. Determining his 3D structure of proteins, which used to take months or years, now takes seconds.

Credits: DeepMindAlphaFold predicts 3D structures of proteins from amino acid sequences. Credit: DeepMind

AlphaFolds’ success has been guided by a variety of outside experts. In the early stages of our work, DeepMind explored a variety of big questions. How can AlphaFold accelerate biological research and applications? What are the possible unintended consequences? And how can we responsibly share progress? do you want?

For answers, DeepMind consulted more than 30 leaders in fields ranging from biosecurity to human rights. Their feedback guided DeepMinds strategy for AlphaFold.

As an example, DeepMind originally considered omitting forecasts with low AlphaFold confidence or high forecast uncertainty. However, an outside expert recommended leaving these projections for release.

DeepMind followed their advice. As a result, AlphaFold users know that when the system’s predicted structure is unreliable, it is a good sign of an intrinsically disordered protein.

Scientists around the world are benefiting from it. In February DeepMind announced that its protein database is now being used by over 1 million researchers. Their work addresses major global challenges, from developing a malaria vaccine to fighting plastic pollution.

Now, looking up the 3D structure of a protein is almost as easy as doing a keyword search on Google. This is science at digital speed, says Ibrahim.

Responsible AI also requires a diverse talent pool. To grow our pipeline, DeepMind works with academia, community groups, and charities to support underrepresented communities.

Motivation is not only altruistic. Closing the skill gap will create more talent for DeepMind and the broader technology sector.

Responsible AI can also accelerate scientific progress, as AlphaFold has demonstrated. And with societal concerns and regulatory pressures mounting, the business case is only going to get stronger.

To hear more from Lila Ibrahim, use promo code READ-TNW-25 for a 25% discount on business passes to the TNW conference.

