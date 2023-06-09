Who is Willy Ninja? Google Doodle Honors Iconic Black LGBT+ Dancer and Choreographer





Google Doodle honors the late Willi Ninja with a moving tribute to the iconic black LGBT+ dancer and choreographer known as the Godfather of Voguing.

In a graffiti on June 9, several performers praised Ninja with videos recreating his famous dance style.

According to Google, Willi was an acclaimed performer who paved the way for black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s.

On this day in 1990, Google said it paid tribute to Willi when the documentary “Paris Is Burning,” featuring Willi and the iconic ninja house, was released at the New Fest New York LGBT Film Festival in the United States.

Who is Willy Ninja and why was he important?

Born William Roscoe Leake on April 12, 1961, Ninja is recognized as one of the pioneers and key figures of New York’s vogueing and ballroom scene.

He grew up in Flushing and started dancing at the age of seven. In the early 1980s, he became involved in voguing, Greenwich where he showed his skills at his park in Washington, his square in the Village, and his ball at various drags in Harlem. Known for his precise and agile dance style, he took inspiration from martial arts to give himself the name Ninja.

He rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s for his exceptional skill in voguing.

Voguing is a dance style named after Vogue magazine. Featuring exaggerated poses, angular movements, and fluid transitions, this dance style originated within the LGBT+ community, especially African American and Latino communities.

Ninja’s lasting impact on queer and social culture continues to be celebrated for their key role in popularizing and mainstreaming voguing through performances, contests and collaborations.

Jenny Livingston’s critically acclaimed 1990 documentary, Paris Is Burning, elevated ninja’s status in the gay fashion scene.

Best known for his documentary work on voguing from 1987 to 1989, he was a rebellious figure among those marginalized by attempts to impose a deeper level of moral unity on the United States. showed a hug.

In 1982, he co-founded his own community, House of Ninja, to provide a sense of family and support to those feeling marginalized. Despite his continued rise to fame, the community remained a great support system for its members.

The ninja’s distinctive voguing moves are believed to have been inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphs and martial arts, and influenced by celebrities such as Madonna and Jean Paul Gaultier.

In addition to cementing her legacy as a performer, Ninja became an advocate for HIV AIDS prevention awareness campaigns at drag balls, helping to reduce stigma about the disease in the community.

He died of AIDS-related heart failure on September 2, 2006, at the age of 45.

He was tall, about 6-3 years old. Florida State University dance professor Sally Sommer said of the time of his death that God gave him the biggest, broadest dancing shoulders in the world. His arm movements were very impressive.

