Nokia CEO: Geopolitical tensions should not divide the world.Here’s why machines should speak the same language even if humans can’t





The world is far more unstable and less unified than it was in the 1990s when the Internet emerged. Geopolitical tensions increase the risk of geographic fragmentation. This is important for technical standards. As the world begins to fragment at the same time that the digital and physical realms begin to merge, machines may lose their ability to communicate across borders, limiting the exponential potential of digital innovation.

International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Secretary General Doreen Bogdan Martin has urged industry to do the same to make digital networks not only more connected and efficient, but crucially more sustainable. He spoke the language and called for reaching agreement on global technical standards. and accessible. This is a view we fully agree with at Nokia.

It can be awkward and even funny when people can’t understand each other. But if the machines don’t speak the same language, it can be costly and possibly fatal. From airplanes, trains, and automobiles, to medical equipment, shipping containers, and the electrical voltages supplied by wall outlets in hotel rooms, some level of standardization is required to ensure smooth cross-border operations.

Standards help ensure the interoperability of products and devices produced by different manufacturers. And common standards help foster innovation.

look at the internet. The success of the World Wide Web has been shaped by the invisible architecture of shared standards, common protocols, and interoperability. This open foundation has allowed different players from different countries to contribute to the complementary elements that make up the Internet as we know it.

Digitization is rapidly penetrating almost every industry, from agriculture to energy, manufacturing and transportation. As a leader in B2B innovation, Nokia is helping ensure that this wave delivers much-needed productivity, efficiency, safety and sustainability gains across industries.

Accenture research shows that industrial companies leveraging digital technologies such as automation, machine learning, cloud and data analytics, digital twins, and agile engineering have a 9.5% improvement in time from idea to product and 10.9% improvement in time from demand to delivery. It turns out that the % has been shortened. Another McKinsey study found that leaders in integrating machine intelligence into their operations improved predictive analytics by 13%, compared to just 3% for digital laggards. . And in the long run, his 5G-enabled industrial digitization for Nokias Bell Labs Consulting project will grow global GDP by his $8 trillion by 2030.

Therefore, the prizes on offer are expensive. But the pitfalls are also getting bigger.

By 2030, as we move from the 5G era to the 6G era and the metaverse of consumers, businesses and industries emerges, everything physical that makes sense to connect will be connected.

Our company’s purpose is to create technology that helps the world act together. Working with peers and competitors to define technology standards is an important part of that. Nokia is active in 300 standardization and industry associations worldwide, including the ITU, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and the O-RAN (Open RAN) Alliance.

Collaboration on standards ensures that important themes such as energy efficiency, sustainability, inclusiveness, human rights, safety and privacy regulations are discussed alongside technical aspects such as radio spectrum allocation. and can be incorporated into new technologies at the design stage.

Nokia is playing a leading role in shaping 5G and 6G standards to support interoperability and innovation and promote a healthy and competitive business environment. A prime example of this is that on fair terms he has licensed our inventions to over 200 companies, making consumers the primary beneficiaries and helping them bring new products and solutions to market faster and faster. It provides a cost-effective method.

Together, we can also maintain a balanced and transparent licensing system for intellectual property and patents that recognizes innovation and drives the R&D investment needed to create tomorrow’s technologies. encouraged. After all, companies can invest in research and contribute to the development of open standards only if they are confident of receiving fair and reasonable royalties for their innovations.

If we want to create trustworthy technology, we must work together on common standards.

Pekka Lundmark is President and CEO of Nokia, a Fortune Global 500 company.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

