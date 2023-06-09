Picking up the pace: Federal agencies set up new organization aimed at collaborating on innovation-related issues





The Competition Bureau, CRTC and OPC collaborate on digital markets, AI and data portability through the Canadian Digital Regulators Forum.

Three Canadian federal agencies are joining forces to collaborate on issues related to digital markets and platforms, such as artificial intelligence and data portability.

The Canadian Digital Regulators Forum, established on June 8, brings together the Competition Bureau, the Canadian Radio and Television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), and the Office of the Canadian Privacy Commissioner (OPC).

The new group will not provide formal advice or direction to member institutions, and each institution will continue to be individually responsible for fulfilling its mandate.

The doctrine governing this forum is that the three institutions will expand their regulatory capacity through increased participation and cooperation, enabling them to better fulfill their respective mandates.

The new forum follows the creation of a new parliamentary group on emerging technologies, which was set up after the government was criticized for being too slow to respond to new technological developments.

The partnership strengthens the efforts of the three government agencies while responding to the rapid changes in the digital economy, the agencies said in a release.

“To best serve Canadians in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, it is critical that regulators work together at the intersection of areas,” Canadian Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne said in a statement. rice field. “This forum will build on each other’s knowledge and expertise to ensure that we can take advantage of emerging digital technologies to support a vibrant digital economy where the fundamental right to privacy is promoted and respected. I look forward to working with my colleagues.”

The Forum’s terms of reference stipulate that the new group will not provide formal advice or direction to its members, who will continue to be individually responsible for carrying out their mandates.

Meetings among members are scheduled to be held once or twice a year. The Core Working Group meets quarterly to keep members updated on relevant developments, share knowledge, seek support, and aim to advance agreed priorities and goals.

Relevant senior officials and employees of each member institution constitute a core working group.

The three agencies also share responsibility for enforcing Canada’s Anti-Spam Act (CASL).

The forum’s establishment comes at a time when many bills related to digital information are slowly moving through the House of Representatives into law.

These include Bill C-27, which includes new protections for minors, and Canada’s first law to regulate the development and deployment of high-impact AI systems. and the so-called streaming bill, Bill C-11.

The latter bill would force streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Amazon Prime and Spotify to not only add Canadian content, but also contribute financially to the production.

