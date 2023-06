Google’s Bard AI Can Now Write and Run Code to Answer Questions

Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT and Google Bard can provide reasonably good answers to certain types of questions, but ironically these computers are pretty weak when it comes to computing. . Google has developed a new solution for getting language models to do simple tasks like math correctly. In other words, let the AI ​​create the program. According to Google, when you ask Bard to do a “computational” task, such as math or string manipulation, instead of displaying the output of a language model, that language model creates a program, runs that program, and then displays the output of that program. It is said that the output will be displayed. Tell the user as an answer.

Google’s blog post provides an example input of “Reverse the word ‘Lollipop'”. ChatGPT fails this question and returns an inaccurate answer of “pilopoL”. This is because language models see the world as chunks of words, or “tokens,” and they are not good at this. Here’s an example of Bard’s output:

Google

I get the output correctly as “popilloL”, but what’s more interesting is that it also contains the Python code I wrote to answer the question. It’s nice to see the internals for anyone interested in programming, but wow, this is probably the scariest output ever for the average person. It doesn’t matter either. Imagine seeing a code block when you asked Gmail to retrieve your email. It’s strange. Just do what you’re asked to do, bard.

Google likens its programming AI model to humans doing long-term division in that it’s a different mode of thinking.

This approach is inspired by the well-studied dichotomy of human intelligence, notably Daniel Kahneman’s book Thinking, Fast and Slow, on the separation between System 1 and System 2 thinking. .

System 1 thinking is fast, intuitive, and effortless. When a jazz musician improvises on the fly or a touch typer thinks of a word and watches it appear on the screen, they are using System 1 thinking. In contrast, System 2 thinking is slow, deliberate, and effortful. Use System 2 when performing long divisions or learning how to play an instrument.

In this analogy, LLM works purely under System 1 and can be thought of as generating text quickly without much thought. This makes for amazing functionality, but it can fall short in amazing ways. (Imagine trying to solve a math problem using only System 1. You can’t stop and do math, you just have to spit out the first answer that comes to mind.) Traditional The calculations are closely consistent with the System 2 concept. But if you do the steps right, you can produce impressive results, such as long division solutions.

According to Google, this “write code on the fly” method is also used for questions like “What are the prime factors of 15683615?” “Calculate the rate of increase in my savings.” We’ve seen a 30% improvement,” he said. As usual, Google told his Bard that he “may not get it right” because he misinterpreted your question or, like all of us, wrote code that didn’t work in the first place. I warn you.

Bard is currently coding the answer on the fly. Give it a try at bard.google.com.

