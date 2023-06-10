EU commits $8.1 billion to boost homegrown chip tech, digital platforms and services





European Commission (EC) discusses phone numbers involving domestic telecommunications and microelectronics funding: up to €8.1bn public funding support under complex European Union (EU) state aid rules 14 Member States participate in the just-approved “Important Project of Common European Interest” (IPCEI) in microelectronics and communication technology.

Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain will work together to conceive and prepare the project and jointly raise the initial funding. The EC says this will “unleash” a further €13.7bn of private investment.

The project, which has the catchy abbreviation IPCEI ME/CT, involves 56 companies (including some SMEs and start-ups) and aims to promote research, innovation and innovation in microelectronics and communication technology around the world. It will participate in 68 projects supporting the “first industrial deployment of We will realize the value chain from materials and tools to semiconductor design and manufacturing processes.

The EC document states that with the grid structure objectives of the interlocking project, digital transformation and green transformation will be achieved by creating innovative microelectronics and communication solutions and by developing energy efficient and resource-saving electronic systems and manufacturing methods. More is said to be possible. These will not only contribute to technological progress in various fields such as 5G and 6G, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, but also companies involved in energy generation and distribution will contribute to the further evolution of the green spectrum. To do.

The first innovative products developed under the auspices of IPCEI/ME/CT will be available as early as 2025, but the entire project will continue until the end of 2032. The schedule depends on the demand of individual parts of the project. Around 8,700 direct jobs are expected to be created, with many more indirect jobs.

The move is linked to the European Chips Act, which the commission believes could have the effect of doubling Europe’s share of the global semiconductor sector to 20% by 2030.

Under the provisions of the EU State Aid Regulations in general and the IPCEI Communications Act 2021, the EC will ensure that “projects do not receive State aid despite the potential for private initiatives to support breakthrough innovations. We can intervene to assess your eligibility.” Because such projects carry significant risks. In situations like these, Member States can “jointly bridge the gap to overcome key market failures.” The IPCEI regulations are further framed to ensure that the entire EU-wide macroeconomy benefits from state-sponsored investments and that potential distortions to the competitive landscape are minimized.

A win-win situation: both individual Member States and the EU as a whole benefit from this system

The EC’s announcement on funding said the IPCEI ME/CT had “a number of greener, digital, safer and more resilient sovereign economies set out in key EU policy initiatives such as the European Digital Decade and the European Union.” directly contribute to the achievement of these EU goals”. green deal. ”

Additionally, all 68 listed projects involved “developing technologies that enable significant improvements beyond what the market currently offers, especially in areas such as sensors, high-performance processors and microprocessors.” He added that it was “very ambitious” in terms of Artificial intelligence, actuators and means of communication for secure data exchange. “

In addressing what the EC perceives to be a significant technical and financial risk of this comprehensive project, the European Commission has decided to “provide incentives for companies to make investments”. It is necessary to do so,” he added. State aid to individual enterprises is therefore limited to what is necessary and proportionate and does not unduly distort competition. In particular, the Commission verified that the maximum projected aid total was consistent with the project’s eligible costs and its funding gap.

In addition, if large-scale projects covered by the IPCEI are highly successful and generate more than calculated net revenues, those companies will return a portion of the aid received to their respective member states. In addition, companies benefiting from public support are encouraged to reach beyond IPCEI member companies and countries through conferences, publications, access to pilot and production facilities, or licensing of intellectual property. will share its findings with the European scientific community and industry. property rights.

The 56 companies involved in 68 projects and working closely together through some 180 cross-border collaborations are also affiliated with five additional EU Member States (Belgium, Hungary, Latvia, Portugal and Slovenia) and Norway (European Economic Area Agreement). close relationship with the EU through A further 600 indirect partners, companies or organizations have formal partnership/cooperation agreements with one or more direct participants. His IPCEI ME/CT, the first to support research and innovation in the microelectronics field, was approved by the EC in December 2018.

Companies directly involved include: Analog Devices; Ericsson; Globalfoundries; Infineon; NFP; Orange; Rohde & Schwarz; SIAE Microelectronics; Related participants also include Nordic Semiconductor and Vodafone.

Commenting on the announcement, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said: “This latest IPCEI, approved today, further demonstrates the EU Chips Act, which has already generated significant public and private investment across the European semiconductor value chain. By investing in innovative companies, we are investing in European technological and industrial leadership in semiconductors, as well as security of supply and economic security.”

State aid (and its implications for EU member states and EU member states as a whole, and for non-member states) has long been a topic of debate, often divisive and a source of friction. However, the EC now has sophisticated, sufficiently robust and proven structures capable of providing public funding to specific Member States while benefiting other Member States of the EU without distorting competition. We are preparing. This is a great achievement.

Britain, of course, is on the sidelines. No longer a member state, it is working on its own chip, which was met with mixed reviews when it was finally unveiled in May. You will find that the UK chip strategy is completely fabless.

– Martyn Warwick, Editor-in-Chief, TelecomTV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telecomtv.com/content/digital-platforms-services/eu-stumps-up-8-1bn-to-fuel-home-grown-chip-tech-47692/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos