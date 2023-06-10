Google wants to ditch LastPass and switch to Chrome





Google has announced a major security update to its Chrome browser password manager. This is intended to help users maintain their passwords natively and reduce their reliance on third-party managers such as 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, and LastPass.

The update will include seven new features, but Google has highlighted five of the new features as of Friday. This update will support Chrome on desktop and iOS.

The first feature of the update is a dedicated password manager space within the Chrome menu where you can find other options like checkups and settings. Google notes that this design change will make passwords easier to access. You can also set up a shortcut to Google Password Manager on your PC desktop without going through Chrome’s three-dot menu.

With this update, biometric authentication is now included on PCs that support this feature. This serves as an optional form of multi-factor authentication with Chrome auto-filling passwords. You can choose to verify your password with your fingerprint or facial recognition.

This update’s Notes feature allows Google Password Manager to store additional information associated with passwords, such as PIN numbers you need to remember to log in or if you have multiple accounts on one website. will be Click the lock icon for the site you are logged in to access notes for that page.

To keep all your passwords in one place in Google Password Manager, the brand made it easy to import your data from other password managers. To do this, simply export your passwords in .CSV format and import them into Chrome on your computer.

Google is bringing the Password Checkup feature already on desktop and Android to iOS, allowing iPhone users to detect weak or reused passwords while using Chrome. This is one of the updates that will not be available immediately and will be available in the next few months.

Microsoft recently announced an update to its Edge browser, which is seen as a competitor to Google’s Chrome browser. This includes the general availability of his Copilot, which integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT chat capabilities into the brand’s suite of 365 apps, including Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and now Edge. Microsoft has also made its sidebar app building platform for Microsoft Edge generally available for developers.

Google’s update comes months after LastPass suffered a major security breach, but the company kept it under wraps for more than six months. Chrome has supported password managers for years, but the latest changes could raise Chrome to the level of the best password managers available.

