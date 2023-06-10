Federal Landlords Expand Innovative Green Technology Program





The Biden administration is pouring new funding into federal programs aimed at spurring innovation in green technology and speeding the government’s transition to cleaner buildings.

The General Services Administration is investing $30 million in a green test site initiative to test 20 new sustainable technologies, the agency’s secretary, Robin Carnahan, said Friday morning at the U.S. Architecture Conference in San Francisco. Presented at a House Association meeting.

The expansion of the program means a fourfold increase in inspection capacity compared to the previous year, as the government rushes to decarbonize its large property portfolio. This is the latest example of how the GSA, which is effectively the landlord of the government, is trying to leverage the purchasing power of the Biden administration to fund and value up-and-coming clean tech.

In a statement, Carnahan said the significant expansion of the Green Proving Ground program is a great example of how President Biden’s investment policy in the United States is driving the next generation of clean energy jobs and innovation. Across the country, they are turning federal buildings into testbeds for clean energy innovation. This means better jobs, savings for taxpayers and a healthier planet for our children.

With new funding from the Controlled Inflation Act, the program will focus on seven technology areas, including electric vehicle charging facilities, greenhouse gas accounting technology, low-carbon building materials, energy storage systems and energy efficient windows. become.

The government believes the technology may have future commercial adoption and could help drive broader emissions reductions.

“We have had great success in the past, so we knew what this product would bring would have a big impact,” Carnahan said in a prepared remark. “These domestic technologies can be commercialized more easily, so it’s a win-win.”

GSA manages over 8,000 buildings nationwide and plans to transition them to carbon-free electricity by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2045. GSA is also committed to transitioning more than 240,000 he vehicles to non-emission vehicles by 2035. .

Friday’s announcement comes less than a month after the GSA announced plans to purchase new federal buildings that would effectively require the use of low-carbon building materials in government construction projects.

This pilot program is also funded by the Control Inflation Act. Last year’s Climate Action Act included about $2.15 billion in low-carbon building materials and about $1 billion in support for emerging green technologies.

Officials said the results of future green test site evaluations will be available in 2025.

The program has tested more than 100 sustainable technologies since 2011, of which about one-fifth have actually been installed in federal buildings. The GSA says these innovations have reduced carbon emissions by 116,000 tons annually, saving the government $28 million annually.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/federal-landlord-expands-innovative-green-tech-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos