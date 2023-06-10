Apple and Microsoft collect your data. how to stop them.





Kim Commando

Accidentally liked something on social media that you didn’t mean to click?

Before you panic, read this to see which likes you can get back.

This is just a small part of the information that the websites you visit and the services you use collect about you.

Here’s how to view (and clear) everything Google tracks.

Your phone isn’t the only thing that collects everything from your activities, habits, likes and dislikes. So is your computer. Here’s how to find out what Microsoft and Apple know about you.

Are you using Windows?

Without a Microsoft account, you will not be able to register your license key and possibly update your computer. This gives you access to all the features of Windows and online products such as Office 365, Microsoft Teams and Xbox Game Services.

If you’ve been using the same account for a while, you probably have a lot of data associated with it. This can include anything from Bing and Cortana searches to Microsoft Edge browsing and service activity.

To see what’s there, visit your privacy dashboard. From here, you can also perform various steps such as clearing your search history, checking your location data, changing your advertising preferences, editing your marketing preferences, and more.

turn off data collection

What’s the best way to limit the data companies can collect about you? Use your privacy settings to limit the scope of your access.

Personalized Ads: Microsoft uses your search and purchase history to serve you personalized ads. You can turn this off in your privacy dashboard.

[プライバシー]>[プライバシー ダッシュボード]Choose. Then scroll down to “Personalized Ad Preferences” and click “Review Ad Preferences”.[興味のある広告を表示]Toggle the slider next to to the left to disable it.

Accessing diagnostics from other apps: Unless you turn it off, Microsoft collects diagnostic data from the apps you use to improve our products and make them work better.

To delete the data,[プライバシー]>[プライバシー ダッシュボード]Choose. Scroll down and click the Apps & Services Activity tab.

Click Clear All Activity for Apps & Services to remove it.

Location Access: Your location may be essential for some apps and services to work properly. But you don’t want Microsoft to always know where you are.

[プライバシー]>[プライバシー ダッシュボード]Choose.[位置情報アクティビティ]Click a tab. This will show you all the places where Microsoft has tracked you. To delete your data, click Clear Location History, then click Clear.

Browsing history: If Microsoft’s Bing is your preferred search engine, you can delete the data from your privacy dashboard.

in your privacy dashboard[閲覧履歴]Click to delete the data.

Search history: Bing and Cortana use your search history for more personalized results.

on the privacy dashboard[検索履歴]open a tab and[すべての検索履歴をクリア]Click[クリア]Click to delete the data.

back to start

You can also manage data owned by Microsoft directly from your desktop.

[スタート]>[設定]>[プライバシー]Go to.

Select General from the left panel.

[プライバシー オプションの変更]and,[アプリに広告 ID を使用させて、アプリのアクティビティに基づいて広告の興味を引くようにする]switch to the left. Check other options and change if necessary.

What about Apple Mac users?

Log in to your Mac (or iPhone or iPad) using your Apple ID. Apple states that when you create one, we may collect any of the following:

Email address, device (and information such as serial number), account status, age.

Contact information such as name, address and phone number.

Billing address, bank details, or card information.

your browsing history. search history; product interaction; Crash data, performance and other diagnostic data. and Other Usage Data.

Health information, such as dating, related to physical or mental health or conditions.

Salary, income, property information (if provided), and information related to Apple-branded financial services.

Want a copy of what they know?

From your computer, go to privacy.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID. You may need to complete two-factor authentication.

Select Get a copy of the data.

Select what you want to download from the list or select all. Please note that downloading iCloud files, emails, and photos may take some time.

Click Continue.

Choose your preferred file size. Apple divides the data into folders of that size or smaller.

Select “Complete Request”.

You will receive an email when the data is ready. This process can take up to 7 days. We need to double-check that you are the one who requested the information.

maintain technical knowledge

My favorite podcast is “Kim Commando Today”. It’s his 30 minutes full of tech news, tips, and phone calls with tech questions like yours from around the country. Search anywhere you can get a podcast. For your reference, click the link below to watch the latest episode.

Podcast picks: Is online betting a loser’s game? Here’s the truth

Have you ever wondered if you can win big with these gambling apps? Financial journalist Randall Smith shares his findings from The Wall Street Journal. Plus, save big on rideshare with our Uber vs Lyft comparison, find the highest paying cybersecurity jobs, free financial calculators to manage your debt, and cloud his storage options.

Check out my podcast Kim Commando Today on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you can get the podcast. Search my last name, Commando.

Learn all about the latest technology on The Kim Command Show, the nation’s largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes the call and offers advice on his digital lifestyle today, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacking. Check out her website (Komando.com) for her daily tips, free newsletter, and more.

