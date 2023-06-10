Utah Tech University Hosts Global Summit





Utah Tech University recently hosted the 2023 Global Tech Summit, welcoming over 130 academics from eight countries. Hosted by the Global Polytechnic Education Alliance, the summit focused on the urgent need to prepare the workforce of the future. The theme of this year’s summit was “Technology Talent: Driving a Comprehensive Global Strategy”.

Utah Tech President Dr. Michael LaCourse emphasized the profound impact technology has on society and the workforce. He expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to work with leaders of prestigious engineering universities around the world, which he considered invaluable in shaping the education of future generations.

In line with the Alliance’s mission to enhance the quality and effectiveness of the polytechnic academic model, the Summit fostered cooperation among practice-based higher education institutions. It was intended to develop strategies for expanding the technical workforce globally and to establish communities of practice to shape the future of polytechnic education.

The summit featured insightful sessions on technology and polytechnic education. Dr. Tom Rosenbaum, President of Caltech, discussed the growth of technology, and Will Clive, Chief Human Resources Officer of Pluralsight, provided a global overview of technological advancements.

Sylvester Johnson, Associate Professor of Public Interest Technology at Virginia Tech, gave a presentation on managing the ethical future of innovation. He explored the challenges innovation poses for managing technology in the best interest of the public. Johnson emphasized the important role the humanities play in developing future talent and promoting responsible governance.

Gary Beltrin, senior vice president of Purdue Online and Learning Innovation, emphasized the impact of the polytechnic model on society and education. He emphasized that the model focuses on translating classroom teaching into practical application and bringing about tangible change in society.

The summit also provided the opportunity for attendees to participate in hands-on STEM activities inspired by Utah Tech’s Pipeline program to prepare elementary and high school students for college. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to participate in an economic development tour and explore the beautiful surroundings of Utah Tech University adjacent to Zion National Park. These experiences are consistent with the university’s ‘active learning, active living’. An approach that focuses on hands-on learning and career preparation.

Held annually since 2009, the Global Institute of Technology Summit traditionally brings together faculty, staff and leaders from European and US universities of technology and applied sciences. As this year’s host, Utah Tech expanded invitations to universities around the world, resulting in representatives of universities from the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and South America attending the summit.

Dr. LaCourse emphasized the importance of the summit in establishing Utah Tech as a leader in polytechnic education. He emphasized the university’s commitment to providing affordable, quality polytechnic education through an open and inclusive approach.

To learn more about Utah Tech’s polytech education approach that prioritizes hands-on learning and career preparation, visit utahtech.edu/polytech.

