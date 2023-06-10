How Google Storage Limits Affect Alumni Accounts





Google Workspace for Education Alumni account options

When Google Workspace for Education first became available to higher education institutions, one of the perks was to give students free Google accounts to use while they were in school and, in many cases, after they graduated.

As a result, some institutions now promise students permanent access to their email accounts and Google Drive folders. Considering the thousands of students who enter college each year, it’s easy to calculate how 100 TB of cloud storage can quickly disappear.

Over the past two years, some universities have made the difficult decision to close alumni accounts. They give users something like a six-month warning that they will lose their university-issued email address and must move their data to a commercial account or they will lose it forever. I often gave.

Others took less drastic action and told graduates that they would retain access to Gmail, but would lose access to Drive. Alumni had to port what she had in the cloud, but her .edu email address was still available.

In these two examples, administrators can retrieve user data stored in Google Vault, a corporate archiving tool, by accessing Google Takeout and downloading stored information.

On rare occasions, college reunions get involved in these conversations and resolutions. When this happens, the Alumni Association will bear the cost of purchasing additional storage, whether through Google or another provider, in order to activate the email account and maintain some amount of storage available to the Alumni. pay the fee.

Importantly, whatever approach an institution takes should be aligned with longer-term user lifecycles and data retention plans. Alumni account management plans should be well thought out and established before giving accounts to students.

3 considerations for inactive users in Google Workspace for Education

That’s always good advice, but the first step in thinking about what to do with your alumni account is to discuss strategy internally. If the strategy is simply to put more money into the problem, buy more storage, and allow users to store data the same way and at the same level as before, then perhaps the conversation ends there. prize. However, that is not the reality for the majority of higher education institutions.

When an institution changes storage policies or implements policies for the first time, there are a few things to consider.

1. What is the user lifecycle?

The most important part of any solution is creating user policies. For example, when a user can first be given an account, how much data each user can store, and what happens to the account after they leave college. These conversations may seem daunting, and writing these policies into the admin panel may take some time, but it’s well worth the time and effort.

We recommend some best practices in this regard.

Assign accounts to new student users only after they have been registered and assigned a schedule. Distributing accounts before then creates storage issues and security concerns because the more accounts there are, the more opportunities cyber attackers have to compromise them. Set a certain amount of time after a student graduates before their account is deactivated. A safe option is he 6 months. This is long enough to move the data anywhere and for the same time period that the user’s activity is archived for the administrator. 2. How do I suspend or delete an inactive account?

Strictly moving Google accounts from active to suspended does not reduce the strain on the university’s cloud storage. All these files in the suspended account still occupy the same space.

However, permanently deleting your account can be an even more attractive option. In some cases, universities are required by law to store data for a certain period of time. Also, it is always possible for a student to come back years later to participate in a graduate program or request a portion of a file.

Thankfully, there is a solution between these two options that I highly recommend. Once the institution determines the retirement period, it will move the user’s account to suspended status and delete all stored information. The deleted information isn’t actually gone, it’s been moved to Vault, but it no longer takes up storage space.

3. Consider active and inactive users.

For users who are already part of the university’s thousands of alumni and whose newly established Sunset Policy is irrelevant, deciding what to do with their account is a little more delicate.

If your institution is not willing to make blanket decisions about whether to pay for additional storage or delete all alumni accounts, you have the option of segmenting active and inactive users.

Google tracks user activity in your account for six months, so anyone with admin access can see who hasn’t logged into their email or accessed files on Drive.

