Discover where ChatGPT can create value for your company





The speed, scale and scope of ChatGPT’s impact may be unique, but the underlying phenomenon, an emerging technology transforming vast swaths of business and society, is not. But harnessing the power of emerging technologies requires new approaches. Unlike traditional innovation methodologies such as design thinking, ChatGPT poses a fundamentally different challenge because there are no clear problems to address, no user pain points to mitigate, and no KPIs to achieve. In fact, ChatGPT seems to be able to solve problems for almost any industry, domain or context. Therefore, using it requires another skill: emergent thinking, which generates ideas for innovation without fully understanding the problem to be solved.

When OpenAI launched its flagship product, ChatGPT, last November, it reached 1 million users in just 4 days and 100 million users in 2 months, hitting this milestone more than 75% faster than other tech giants. . ChatGPT started as an AI chatbot that only responds to user prompts and continues to evolve rapidly. Now, with features like data analysis and image interpretation included, everyone from high school students to executives is in a rush to learn how to use his ChatGPT in new and productive ways. increase.

Recent research by two of us (Jonathan and Jennifer) shows that the main thought process for this style of innovation starts with understanding the core capabilities of the technology and how it translates into problem solving across different domains. It is to explore whether it can be used as Other characteristics of emergent thinking include evaluating ideas without understanding the criteria for success, improvising ideas with little preparation or planning, and altering project outcomes. can be

These activities tend to go against good business practices that promote efficiency and reliability, and are part of a core principle of design thinking: user problems that should be addressed before solution ideas are generated. It can even infringe on the need to be clearly identified. But they are also important if you want to leverage ChatGPT (or any other emerging technology) for innovation.

Many companies have already started integrating ChatGPT into their products, processes and services. By analyzing this burgeoning landscape of innovation, he identifies three emergent thought paths for leaders that can help increase your chances of successfully implementing ChatGPT while avoiding potential pitfalls. bottom.

Path 1: Leverage your current value proposition

The first path involves using ChatGPT to further leverage the value proposition companies already offer their customers. For example, Instacart has grown annual revenue to his $2.5 billion by focusing on its core value proposition of delivering groceries to customers at home quickly, reliably and affordably. I was. We recently released a plugin for ChatGPT that aims to enhance this value proposition by improving the speed and efficiency of online grocery ordering. With this plugin, customers can receive recommendations for meals to prepare, and when they find something they like, ChatGPT will create a new Instacart order that automatically adds all the necessary ingredients.

To pursue this path of innovation, start by using ChatGPT without targeting a specific customer problem. This thought process can be difficult as most business training teaches you to be a strategic thinker and validate the importance of a customer problem before spending time developing a solution. However, starting with such a strategic goal may obscure the new and valuable application potential of ChatGPT. Instead, open your mind and dive deeper into the tool to understand its core functionality. Once you understand it, your natural human cognition will take over and start making connections with any related issues you may be aware of.

For example, one of ChatGPT’s core capabilities is to interpret and generate natural language text that provides human-like responses to various questions, prompts, and requests. Businesses can use this feature to enhance the existing functionality of their product or service, especially those focused on text-based interactions with their customers. For example, the product management tool Notion now gives you instant access to ChatGPT with a tap of the spacebar. This activates prompts to receive AI responses that can be immediately integrated into existing tasks and workflows. As ChatGPT’s capabilities continue to grow, there will be new possibilities for how ChatGPT can be used to further enhance its value proposition across a wider range of companies and contexts.

Path 2: Expanding the value proposition

The second pathway uses ChatGPT to expand a company’s value proposition by solving new customer problems in a way that complements current services. Khan Academy, for example, was founded by him in 2006 with a mission to provide a free, world-class education to all students. Since then, he’s grown to nearly 20 million monthly users by offering short online videos that primarily start with a blank canvas and are filled with colorful handwritten text. We recently integrated ChatGPT into our platform by creating a personalized AI tutor called Khanmigo. The tool not only guides students more effectively through online videos and exercises, but also helps teachers by explaining teaching methods and creating lesson plans.

You can follow the same path by clearly defining your perspective and learning how to change it. For emergent thinking, the value proposition must first be decomposed into his three core elements:

The goals the customer is trying to achieve The circumstances in which the customer is trying to achieve those goals The specific target audience of the customer

Once defined, the next step is to evaluate how ChatGPT’s core functionality (see path 1) can help extend each element in new directions. For example, Khan Academy was originally focused on helping K-12 students (target demographic) learn topics entirely online (context) and at their own pace (goals). . We expanded this goal for our students by using ChatGPT to facilitate self-study exercises or online learning with an AI tutor. We have also expanded our target audience to include teachers to help them reach new goals that were not possible before.

This two-step definition and extension process provides a skill set that complements Design Thinking. This generally encourages people to think of different solutions before concentrating and implementing her one solution. But emergent thinking applies the same brainstorming technique to problems rather than solutions.

It’s important in this process to keep an open mind and not solve problems too quickly, but this can be especially difficult in times of uncertainty. ChatGPT is putting an unprecedented level of pressure on businesses that will severely impact their future viability if they do not act quickly. But research shows that it is possible to withstand these pressures and explore a wider range of innovation options. To do so, we can work with trusted collaborators to more effectively address ambiguity and take on greater risks together.

Path 3: Explore new value propositions

The final path is based on using ChatGPT to explore entirely new value propositions that customers don’t even know they need yet. While this may go against traditional methods for innovation, it is also consistent with common advice for creating breakthroughs. For example, when Steve Jobs was asked if Apple did market research when developing his iMac, he replied: People often don’t know what they want until they show it. This wisdom seems to have been fully embraced by OpenAI, which released ChatGPT to the public, and is now discovering a myriad of ways to use it in a variety of situations to achieve new and unexpected goals. . This pathway to innovation represents the purest form of emergent thinking, is the most uncertain, and should be pursued with the utmost caution.

The main challenge arises when trying to converge on one problem to focus on out of dozens identified when brainstorming different goals, backgrounds and target demographics (pathway 2). reference). When an organization has a relatively clear value proposition, such as improving the speed of online ordering with Instacart or improving the quality of online education with Khan Academy, problems that seem far-fetched and valuable customer It can make it easier to filter out issues that are unlikely to reflect your needs. But when customer needs are still unknown and emerging with technology, it becomes difficult to agree on a common direction for teams to pursue. This is especially difficult when trying to incorporate diverse perspectives on which innovation is based. Despite the best intentions of team members working together, they can pull the project in different directions.

To overcome these challenges, identify clear and consistent parallels that encapsulate your core value proposition. For example, Tome is a startup that uses his ChatGPT to help customers create better presentations from online documents, videos and digital content. However, instead of highlighting all the tangible benefits it can offer, they described their product as his AI storytelling partner. This simple concept helps integrate different features into a coherent product experience, making it easier for both developers and customers to understand their value. By creating product analogies, you can avoid wasting valuable resources creating features that may not support your core value proposition, and help customers understand different features and why they are useful. helps you develop a clear mental model of what

. . .

ChatGPT is an unprecedented technology with the potential to bring value to millions of customers across many industries. But pursuing these rewards, like venturing into uncharted territory with AI, also carries considerable risk. We must learn how to use AI effectively so that it can be used for positive results rather than negative ones.

