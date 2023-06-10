Commercial and EDA Receive $500 Million Funding to Launch Regional Technology Hub Program | Bond Schoenek & King PLLC





The Department of Commerce (DOC) and Economic Development Authority (EDA) have started the application process for the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub (Tech Hub) Program. The Tech Hubs program aims to strengthen the U.S. economy and national security by investing more than $500 million of his in areas with the potential to be globally competitive in future technologies and industries. This is a regional competition.

The Tech Hubs program is divided into two phases, each phase is subject to its own Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and offers different types of awards. The first of his NOFOs, released in May 2023, will allow applicants to obtain either or both of his two types of awards available in Phase 1: Strategy Development Grants or Tech Hub Designations. The requirements are detailed. The first NOFO will also provide information on the second phase of his NOFO-eligible Tech Hub Program, which will award implementation grants to select regions that have achieved Tech Hub designation in the first phase.

Applicant

To be eligible for the Tech Hub program, a consortium of members from five specific entity types must be present. Each consortium must include higher education institutions, government agencies, industry associations, economic development organisations, workers or workforce training organisations. Eligible consortia may also include members from other groups, but EDA will evaluate consortia based on the quality of the partnership and relevance to the member’s consortium strategy, not the number of participating members.

In addition, the Consortium must select and clearly identify core technology areas within or at the intersection of one or more Key Technology Focus Areas (KTFAs) that the Tech Hub will focus on if selected. The KTFA based on this NOFO is:

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Autonomy and Related Advancements. High performance computing, semiconductors, advanced computer hardware and software. Quantum information science and technology. Robotics, automation and advanced manufacturing. Prevention or mitigation of natural and man-made disasters. Advanced communication technology and immersive technology. Biotechnology, medical technology, genomics, synthetic biology. Any cybersecurity including data storage, data management, distributed ledger technology and biometrics. Advanced energy and industrial efficiency technologies such as batteries and advanced nuclear technology, including but not limited to power generation purposes. Advanced materials science, including composite 2D materials, other next-generation materials, and related manufacturing techniques.

Strategy Development Grant

The Strategy Development Grant is the source of funding for Phase 1 of the Tech Hubs program. These grants are intended to help communities prepare to apply for implementation grants in Phase 2. The Strategic Development Grant will fund the coordination and implementation of the planning process, conduct assessments of local needs and capabilities, implement changes to existing laws and policies, and hire local innovation officers to lead the effort. and can be used to do other activities necessary for preparation. Strategy execution. A Strategy Development grant is not a prerequisite for Tech Hub designation in Phase 1 or an Implementation grant in Phase 2.

Designated Tech Hub

Tech Hub Designation is a Phase 1 program that designates successful applicants as Tech Hubs. Regions designated as Tech Hubs do not receive funding as a direct result of designation, but only regions designated as Tech Hubs may apply for implementation grants in Phase 2 of the program.

The EDA’s decision to designate a region as a tech hub is based on consideration of the region’s technology-based potential for global competitiveness, the role of the private sector, regional coordination and partnerships, equity and diversity, composition and factors. Based on 7 main specification elements, including The capabilities of the local workforce, the innovative “lab-to-market” approach, and its impact on the U.S. economy and national security.

EDA must designate at least 20 tech hubs in Phase 1.

Phase 2 and Implementation Grant

The adoption grant is part of Phase 2 of the Tech Hubs program, and details will be announced at an upcoming NOFO. These grants will be used to fund projects in specific tech hubs identified in Phase 1. Adoption grants fund projects in workforce development, business and entrepreneurship development, technology maturity, and infrastructure development.

