How to keep targeting functionality without Google Ads lookalike demographics





Lookalike Audiences, a valuable tool for expanding your lead generation efforts and improving the scale and quality of your Google Ads campaigns, will be retired on August 1st.

The good news is that the effects can probably be overcome.

Here are alternatives and new strategies to maintain PPC targeting functionality.

Strategies Google recommends to keep your audience targeting effective

Providing Google Ads with high-quality data and signals is key to maintaining effective audience targeting even in the absence of lookalike audiences.

This ensures that the various automated, machine learning, and algorithmic processes that are running have enough of the right information to go in the desired direction.

For Search + Shopping campaigns

By providing high-quality in-house data, you can take Smart Bidding to the next level.

This can be done through Customer Match Lists and uploaded directly to Google Ads in Audience Manager.

Smart Bid strategies automatically leverage this first-party data to proactively find valuable and potential customers using Google automation.

For Display, Discovery, and Video campaigns (Google Ads + Display campaigns, Video 360)

Let’s say you have similar audiences applied to these campaign types on August 1st. In that case, you’re automatically opted-in to using optimized targeting, so it makes sense that Google would take care of that.

Optimized targeting is a broader strategy than targeting similar users. Instead of building personas from advertiser-provided seed lists, we use real-time conversion data to build personas of people you think are more likely to convert.

Optimized targeting uses data (content targeting, selected audience segments, etc.) as a starting point. We also plan to expand our search for eligible users beyond these boundaries.

According to Google, advertisers using optimized targeting across display and Video 360 campaigns saw a 55% improvement against their specified campaign goal using first-party data, with Google Audiences , we see a 25% improvement.

For video campaigns (reach or consideration)

On August 1st, all video campaigns falling into this bucket will be automatically opted into audience growth. This strategy is probably the most similar in how it works to similar audiences.

Google will take the selected audience segments you have applied and expand targeting to include different types of segments similar to those specifically selected by you (custom segments, in-market segments, etc.) .

Consider a similar audience without first-party data as a seedlist.

Get the daily newsletter search that marketers rely on.

What else can you do besides what Google recommends?

In addition to Google’s recommendations, here are strategies you can test to make sure you don’t miss any traffic volume or targeting opportunities on August 1st.

Add and test custom segments to your account

I’ve seen this strategy used in a few different ways that might help in this situation.

Option 1: Create a custom keyword-based segment targeting containing your account’s top-performing search queries. One for brands and one for related non-branded categories.

We collect this data in the following ways:

Perform search query analysis across your existing search campaigns. Create a keyword list for the following terms. Highest conversion volume. Cost per acquisition is the most efficient. Highest conversion value. and/or other key performance indicators that are important to you.

Once you’ve created these lists, you can apply them across campaign types to acquire users who:

Search for terms that contain or are similar. Indicates interest or purchase intent related to them.

Option 2: Create custom URL-based segment targeting using your competitor’s website.

Work with clients, internal teams, and others to identify your closest competitors and create custom segments using the People Visiting Similar Websites option.

This tells Google that you want to reach people who might be visiting your competitor’s site.

Talk about feeding two birds with one scone. Target pseudo-lookalike audiences and gain visibility into your competitors’ potential customers.

Smart bidding and its machine learning capabilities

These can be very powerful tools when used strategically.

We’ve seen success here primarily through the use of adding conversion value and importing offline conversions.

Adding conversion value to existing conversion actions in your Google Ads account can help expand your targeting to include more high-value users.

When you add a value to your conversion action, you’re effectively telling the Smart Bidding automation, “Here’s the order of precedence for each of these types of actions.”

Adding these values ​​and using the “Maximize conversion value” smart bid strategy will allow your automation to use real-time conversion data to likely convert with the highest value (highest priority) conversion action. Find the highest new users.

It basically uses the same logic as similar audiences: “Find more people who exhibit behaviors similar to these traits.”

However, in this case, the defined trait is a conversion action, not an advertiser-defined first-party seed list.

Testing offline conversion imports is a worthwhile strategy.

Importing offline conversions is, simply put, taking the data your business gets after a PPC conversion action and sharing it with Google Ads through a feedback loop.

This gives advertisers a deeper understanding of which targeting strategies are actually driving revenue performance, not just revenue conversions.

It has the added benefit of providing the highest quality signal for smart bidding algorithms/machine learning.

To get the most out of importing offline conversions related to similar audience attrition, it should be used in conjunction with a smart bidding strategy as your primary conversion action.

This trains the system to look for and optimize for these high-quality offline conversion actions, ultimately finding new users who exhibit the most similar behaviors to existing customers.

Provide high-quality signals to Google

Google’s move to deprecate Similar Audiences aligns with Google’s goal of placing more emphasis on user privacy.

Will it change the way I find new users? Yes.

Can you provide Google Ads with quality signals and targeting guidance to sustain and continue to improve business and client results? Absolutely.

Many features in Google Ads are being deprecated, but that doesn’t mean the tools are gone. That means we need to find new or different ways to use what we have.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/how-to-maintain-targeting-capabilities-even-without-google-ads-similar-audiences-428038 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos