Google employees withdraw from three-day return-to-office mandate





Google employees are pushing back against the tech giant’s mandate that employees spend at least three days a week in the office.

Chris Schmidt, a software engineer at Google, said Thursday in a statement released by the Alphabet union, which represents some contractors and direct employees, that “overnight, employee professionalism has been ignored and tied to performance reviews. It endorsed ambiguous attendance management practices,” he said. on Google.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said in an email to employees Wednesday that it expected most of them to return to the office on a regular basis.

“Not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations,’ but there’s no doubt that working together in the same room can make a positive difference,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Fiona Cicconi wrote in an email and was confirmed by Bloomberg. Cicconi said many of the products announced at the company’s annual developer conference, Google I/O and Google Marketing Live events in May, were “conceived, developed and built by teams working together.” Stated.

Attendance will now be a factor in employee performance evaluations, Cicconi said, and the team has consistently tracked employees absent from the office, barring special circumstances such as air pollution alerts in Canada and the East Coast of the United States. will start sending reminders to week. He said that going forward, Google will only consider new remote requests on an exceptional basis.

The Alphabet union says it has more than 1,400 members. Google employed more than 190,000 people, including contract workers, at the end of the year.

Google had planned to bring employees back to the office three days a week in April last year. The company said about 20% of its workforce will be able to work remotely full-time in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alphabet cut more than 6% of its workforce, or about 12,000 jobs, in January, making it the biggest job cut in the company’s history. The company has also worked to reduce its real estate square footage after announcing plans to spend $7 billion on new offices and data centers in 2021. In its first-quarter earnings call in April, Alphabet said it spent $564 million on cutting office space.

“Our hybrid approach is designed to incorporate the benefits of being together in person with the benefits of working from home for part of the week,” Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont said in a statement. . “After more than a year of implementing this way of working, we are now officially integrating this approach into all our workplace policies.”

Google software engineer Schmidt said the “one-size-fits-all” return-to-office policy ignores workers’ living conditions.

“We all have a right to have a voice in formulating policies that affect the way we live, in order to establish clear, transparent and fair working conditions for all of us,” Schmidt said.

