AT&T Switches to Google’s RCS Platform for Advanced Texting Features





After years of disagreement among carriers on Universal Rich Communication Services (RCS), a text messaging standard that supports advanced cross-network chat features, Google announced that AT&T will use its Jibe RCS platform. announced that it is embarking on

Google senior vice president Hiroshi Lockheimer tweeted late Friday that AT&T’s default Android messaging will use Jibe, adding that “users will have immediate access to the latest RCS features.” Stated.

Today, we are pleased to share that we are working with AT&T to accelerate adoption of the RCS standard, and that AT&T’s default Android messaging will be via the Jibe platform. This will give AT&T users instant access to his latest RCS features.

Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) June 9, 2023

Unlike SMS and MMS, which send messages over cellular networks, the RCS standard uses data networks to send long messages, uncompressed photos, and large group chats without a hitch.

While Apple’s iMessage and chat apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger already use data to power these features, basic messaging on Android devices struggles to deliver these advanced text features. was.

Read more: Best Android Phones of 2023

When will RCS come to mobile devices?

While carriers instituted their own RCS standards in 2019 and sought to support rich-text features on each other’s networks through joint initiatives, Google acquired the Jibe platform in the same year and expanded its reach in RCS multi-network support. I started my own initiative.

By 2020 for T-Mobile and by 2021 for AT&T and Verizon, all three major carriers will offer Google’s RCS packed messaging app, giving users access to apps with rich text messaging capabilities. Agreed to preload the phone. Friday’s news, however, means that AT&T’s default messaging system will use his Jibe.

To catch up with Apple’s iMessage, Google is introducing more RCS smart texting features to its Messages app, including adding emojis to replies. Despite attacks from Google, Apple was in no rush to adopt messaging standards. And at his Vox Media code conference last year, CEO Tim Cook even told attendees, “If you want seamless messaging when chatting with family, just buy a new one.” rice field. Mom has an iPhone. “

Lockheimer also announced at Google I/O 2023 last month that the company now has more than 800 million people using RCS and expects that to grow to 1 billion users by the end of 2023. also mentioned.

Read more: The best mobile phones to buy in 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/at-t-switches-to-googles-rcs-platform-for-advanced-texting-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos