Google Search Generated Experience Gets Quality Updates And Big Speed ​​Boosts





Google has released the first set of quality updates to the new Google Search Generative Experience that began rolling out a few weeks ago. The most notable update is that AI-generated snapshots/answers are much faster to respond, in fact 2x.

Google’s head of search, Danny Sullivan, said on Twitter, “We’ve made a number of quality updates, including a major improvement that cuts the time it takes to generate an AI snapshot in half.”

Two weeks ago we started opening up access to SGE. Since then, we’ve made a number of quality updates, including significant improvements that cut the time it takes to generate AI snapshots in half. We hope you give it a try and enjoy a faster experience.if not

Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 8, 2023

It’s certainly much faster, and feels more than twice as fast. The AI-generated animation is only visible for a few seconds.

One of the biggest complaints and feedback was about speed. In fact, just days before this Google SGE improvement, The Verge wrote that Google’s AI-powered search experience was too slow.

No, it’s just really fast. It’s not as fast as returning a search result set, but it’s faster than other AI search engines. And yes, even faster.

Not sure what other “quality updates” are included here, but I asked:

Could you share any other “quality updates” that have been made here?

Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 8, 2023

What other improvements have you noticed besides speed?

Here are my guesses.

Previously, Google didn’t seem to provide recent answers, but now they do:

I believe this is an example of a Google SGE quality update, but I don’t think today’s information was displayed for queries like this before. pic.twitter.com/qKvGdvrAZ9

Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 8, 2023

Also, Google seems to have updated this.

Perhaps it has been improved with this quality update? Now I know… pic.twitter.com/SdQ6Z4JU1W

Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 8, 2023

Glenn Gabe posted some before and after shots.

Another improvement IMO. If you search for side effects of drugs, there was then, but now you can’t get answers from AI. Side effect search is pretty dangerous for AI IMO… I still see his AI answers for some drugs and side effects, but for this one I no longer see his AI answers. pic.twitter.com/BXjlV3ZubQ

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 9, 2023

But what about diversification? At least in my case, searching for “AMP test” now brings up more information about his AMP tests on Google and his other AMP topics. The first carousel link is about Google’s AMP test, not pages about other topics. More consistent with this original organic result: pic.twitter.com/mDPuKp9yCT

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 9, 2023

Here’s a video showing how fast it is:

Well, it’s a lot faster than it used to be. Almost didn’t have to wait… @dannysullivan Do you know when this was published? Maybe I didn’t realize how fast SGE returned the latest search results. Or was it released today??pic.twitter.com/Xx313dtfZ4

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 8, 2023

Forum discussion on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/google-search-generative-experience-updates-35529.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos