Join Local Guides to help Google Maps users and earn rewards





Google’s Local Guides program asks you to share information about specific places you’ve visited. Google uses information such as reviews, information about specific stores, and photos to help determine where Google Maps users should go to find particular products, services or experiences. Google doesn’t pay cash for help, but the tech company does offer some perks.

Google Offers Freebies And Perks To Local Guides

For example, last October, Google rewarded select Local Guides with three months of free Google Fi services. Fi is his MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) for the company, meaning it supplies wireless service from T-Mobile’s network. The company itself doesn’t own a mobile phone site, but it can sell connectivity for your wireless and mobile needs. If you were to put a price tag on Google’s big ticket, this giveaway is worth up to $195.

I just recently submitted some more Local Guides information to Google. As a result, Google gave him free access to Google One cloud storage for six months. Along with other benefits granted to Google One subscribers, you’ll receive an additional 100 GB of storage each month to use. One such bonus is a free VPN that encrypts your online activity regardless of which browser you’re using. You can protect yourself from hackers and attackers even on public girlfriend Wi-Fi networks.

One problem with using a VPN is one you may not be aware of. A VPN slows down your data speeds because you have to take extra steps to connect from his Wi-Fi at home to your internet provider and vice versa. For example, when I turned on Google’s free VPN, my download data speed was 100Mbps. Disabling the VPN brought my download speeds back to over 300Mbps.

How to join a Local Guide

The 100 GB of cloud storage you receive over the next 6 months normally costs $1.99 per month, so the value of your gift is $11.94. It may not be the same as getting Google Fi for free for 3 months, but I really appreciate the perk.

Local Guides use a points system, with different points awarded for their contribution to Google Maps.To sign up for the Local Guides program, open the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS and tap[投稿]Tap the tab to join the program.

As I said earlier, the points you earn depend on the information you provide.

Write a review 10 points Write a review of 200 characters or more 20 points Rate your business 1 point Upload a photo 5 points Tag a photo 3 points Upload a video 7 points Respond to a Q&A 3 points Edit information 5 points Add a place 15 points Add a road 15 points Check facts 1 point Publish eligibility list 10 points Write description (on list) 5 points

As you accumulate points, your Local Guide’s rank increases. Once you have collected 250 points, you reach Level 4 and receive a badge next to your profile picture in reviews and photos. The highest level you can achieve is level 10. To reach the top (level 10) you need to collect 100,000 points. As of December 2021, the latest data published, Google had 1,315 Local Guides at that level.

If you’re willing to spend a few minutes answering Google’s questions about the specific places you’ve visited, you’ll know you’re working your way up the ladder and Google will reward you with: maybe you can. It’s all about the time and effort you put into becoming a Local Guide. Remember, you’re also helping Google Maps users who need help.

