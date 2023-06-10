Higgins and Langworthy Ask EDA to Select Upstate New York as a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub





Friday, June 9th 2023 02:50 pm

Western and Central New York Regions Candidate for Major Federal Investment to “Create Opportunity for Upstate Businesses and Workers”

Western New York legislators Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy have called on the U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA) to select western and central New York as a national technology hub, a move that will help boost the growth of the region. It will promote business and employment opportunities. .

Higgins and Langworthy, along with Rep. Joe Morrell, represent 10 western New York counties. They “worked with other members of the upstate delegation,” “held several joint consultations with stakeholders to position communities and coordinate plans for success in national competition, He recently met with Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo to understand and elevate program priorities to “raise awareness about Western New York’s application,” the press release said.

“The United States is positioned as a leader in global chip manufacturing and related technologies, and Western New York is the community ready and able to achieve this goal,” Higgins said. Together with our West New York delegation and community partners, we believe that the region’s innovation, education network, and training support system, along with its long history of manufacturing success and hard-working people, provide the perfect recipe for a successful technology hub. We are working to demonstrate how we deliver. “

“With our proven manufacturing success, designating western New York as a technology hub presents a unique opportunity to foster innovation and economic growth in our country,” Langworthy said. Combining these resources with our skilled workforce will unlock the region’s potential, pushing America to the forefront of advanced technology manufacturing and creating new job opportunities. We are proud to work with the leaders of West New York to secure this significant investment in our community. “

“Higgins and Langworthy will visit the planned construction site of the Larkin Workforce Training Center within the Larkin Commercial Center and the production facility of local manufacturer Tapcon, a future technology hub in western and central New York,” the press release said. I made a speech about the application,” he said. The proposed Larkin Workforce Training Center, which will provide entry-level manufacturing workers with the skills to advance their careers with Tapcon and other local manufacturers, is the type of project that can be promoted through the Tech Hub program. Tapecon manufactures flexible electronic circuits, which is one of the key technologies that the Tech Hub program is promoting. “

“Tapecon is proud to participate in leading this effort to help establish the Larkin Workforce Training Center as an employer-led hands-on learning center in western New York,” said Steve Davis, president. It’s primarily about providing access to programs for upskilling.” While reskilling our workforce along career paths in electronics manufacturing and other high-demand industries, we are also able to attract and engage the next generation of workers in our communities. “

Partner agencies from the industry, academic, economic development, and government departments in the western New York region, including the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, are working together on an application that has an August 15 deadline.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) will designate approximately 20 regional technology hubs across the United States as the first phase, awarding a total of $15 million (approximately $400,000 to $500,000 each). EDA will select 5-10 applicants from the 20 winners to receive the Phase II Implementation Grant. Grant amounts are expected to range from $50 million to $75 million. The Tech Hub Program was established under CHIPS and Science Law.

“Western New York’s filing, based in part on Micron’s announcement that it plans to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductors, will make the region a leader in the expansion of U.S.-made computer chips,” the press release said. We aim to do so,” he said. Factory near Syracuse, Clay, New York. This vision incorporates synergistic approaches to data science, green energy, photonics and advanced manufacturing. In addition to increasing America’s global competitiveness and strengthening national security, this joint effort will meet the industry’s need for skilled workers in advanced manufacturing and enable workers to aspire to advancement. It will pave the way for employment opportunities.

“This new initiative will be led by Assistant Secretary of State Alejandra Castillo, who will lead the EDA in March 2022, when she will visit a roundtable in Buffalo with business and community stakeholders from western New York State to address the underserved population.” It builds on our search for ways to promote economic opportunity in our communities and will be a component of our regional technology hub application.”

For more information on the Tech Hub Initiative, visit TechHubs.gov.

