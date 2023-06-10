Houston Sports Tech Firm Plans ‘Pokatoku’ Downtown Festival and Expo in April 2024 – Houston Public Media





Aerial view of Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

The Houston-based sports technology company is planning a downtown festival and expo next spring with the aim of showcasing a treasure trove of games and athletic activities, along with the products and innovations that shape the world of sports, while also encouraging participation. To provide a fun and interactive experience for users.

The Gow Companies announced this week that Pocatok will take place April 4-7 next year at locations including the George R. Brown Convention Center and nearby Discovery Green. According to the company’s co-founder and CEO, the company’s vision is to have activities such as live sports and electronic sports competitions, spectator parties, athlete meet-and-greets, panel discussions and vendor exhibitions. , Lawson Gow said that it is to create a world exposition centered on sports in Houston.

“We aim to be the largest global gathering of all sports, a true global sporting fair,” he said. “This is a showcase of sports from around the world, from the wild and quirky to the industry-changing, innovative.”

Gau said his firm is coordinating with the Greater Houston Partnership, the Houston Sports Authority of Harris County and the Houston First Corporation. Houston First Corporation oversees the convention center on behalf of the city government that hosts Pokatok. The name of the festival is a tribute to an ancient team ball game played in Mesoamerica thousands of years ago.

More details, including who exactly will be in attendance and what sports, games and technologies will be showcased, will be announced in the coming weeks and months, Gau said. In addition to vendor showcases for investors, sports associations and businesses, he said there will be live displays of extreme sports such as skateboarding and stunt biking, and games for attendees to play such as beanbag toss and pickleball. He said he plans to do so. within the sports industry.

Chris Massey, deputy director of the Harris County Houston Department of Sports, said, “There’s definitely still a lot more to fleshing out with the concept,” and the agency is consulting with event organizers to discuss potential sports. Helps connect with participants. “I think they have a great idea for a type of festival that revolves around sports and technology. I don’t think it’s been decided yet who,” and fleshed out. “

An artist rendering of Pokatoku, the sports and sports technology festival and expo scheduled to take place April 4-7, 2024 at Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Gau said the Pokatoku Festival has been in the works for more than a year, adding that his company has been raising funds, recruiting staff and working to bring the event to life. It’s a multi-million dollar thing that we’re building from scratch.” together. He declined to say how much it would cost to attend the event or to attend as an exhibitor or seller, adding that tickets are expected to go on sale within the next two months. Interested parties can apply through the festival’s website pokatok.com.

The event will include interactive games and exhibits, spectator parties, live music, food stalls, beer gardens and two different experiences for a family-friendly festival. “Pokatoku X” targets the sports industry and technology businesses and includes demonstrations and networking opportunities. According to Gau, the overriding themes are how athletes train, how fans engage with the sport, and how venues play in an era where betting and fantasy sports are an important part of the fan experience. is how the event will be held.

Gau said the Pokatoku festival track costs less than the expo experience for visitors.

“In terms of ticket pricing, we’re trying to make as much money as possible in the first year, but we’re not looking to make as much money as possible,” he said. “We have prepared a shot that will make a great impression not only on the people attending, but on the world, that this is a true sports world expo.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/sports/2023/06/09/454105/houston-sports-festival-expo-pokatok-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos