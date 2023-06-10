Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg comments on Apples Visions Pro VR headset, says the gadget has no notable innovations





Commenting on Apple’s newly released Vision pro VR headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the gadget doesn’t have any major innovations.

Zuckerberg said there’s a fundamental difference in approach, noting that Apple’s announcement shows the difference in values ​​and vision the two companies bring, and that’s important.

Mr Zuckerberg said:

Join Tekedia Capital Syndicate to invest in Africa’s finest startups.

Tekedia Mini-MBA (June 5-September 2, 2023) has started.But here you can still join

Apple finally announced a headset and I want to talk a little bit about it. I was really curious what they would ship. And obviously, I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll just play around with it and see what happens, how people use it, and learn more. The good news, from what I’ve seen first, is that there are no magical solutions to laws or physics constraints that our team has yet to investigate and consider.

They’ve adopted a higher resolution display, but with all the technology that’s been put into it to power it, the cost has increased by a factor of seven, and the battery to use and the It took so much energy that it needed wires. . They’ve made trade-offs in that design, and it might make sense for the case they’re intended for. But look, I think their announcement really shows the difference in values ​​and vision that our company brings to this in a way that I think is really important.

We innovate to ensure that our products are as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible, and that is a core part of what we do. And we’ve sold tens of millions of Quests. More importantly, our vision for the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social. It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling close in new ways. Our devices are also meant to be actively doing something. In contrast, all the demos they showed were of a person sitting alone on a couch.

I mean, it might be a vision of the future of computing, but it’s not what I want. There are really philosophical differences in how we approach this. And seeing what they’re putting out there and how they’re going to compete makes me even more excited and in many ways more optimistic that what we’re doing is important and will be successful. I was. But I’m sure it will be a fun trip.

According to Zuckerberg, Apple’s announcement of the Vision Pro headset didn’t really threaten Zuckerberg. He said the newly released gadget didn’t offer features that the meta team didn’t consider for the Quest 3 headset.

Zuckerberg’s remarks are the latest sign of tension between the two tech giants investing heavily in developing virtual reality.

Apple’s new product, due out early next year, will undoubtedly put it in direct competition with the Meta, which Apple has been making headsets for years. The two companies are known to have had a bitter rivalry in the past, with both CEOs having spoken to each other over data privacy and app store policies.

Meta has historically been a dominant player in the headset market. But that virtual and augmented reality is still an early market and has seen little adoption by mainstream consumers. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Meta’s VR social app Horizon Worlds had just 200,000 active users.

Analysts at investment bank Morgan Stanley have described Apple’s Vision Pro headset as a moonshot effort, saying the product could be Apple’s next computing platform, but a 2024 headset launch. He said he had a lot to prove.

Apple and Meta are ultimately at stake not only over which one can get consumers to choose their products, but which one can get millions of customers to embrace this new wave of technology. are likely to compete against

Multiple analysts say the biggest hurdle to consumer adoption of mixed reality headsets is ensuring a wide range of potential use cases and experiences on the device.

like this:

Like loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tekedia.com/meta-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-comments-on-apples-visions-pro-vr-headset-says-gadget-has-no-significant-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos