Google, Salesforce, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft’s return-to-office plans

Tech companies have recently cracked down on remote work and tightened mandates to return to the office.

Google said in an internal memo on Wednesday that it tracks attendance on office badges to make sure Googlers are in the office at least three days a week, which is reflected in employee performance reviews. notified the employees.

Employees who were previously approved to work fully remotely may be denied if Google determines there is a material change in business needs, roles, teams, structures or locations. This privilege is granted only on an exceptional basis.

Failure to comply with the company’s three-day office attendance requirement will be escalated to Human Resources.

In an email to staff about the updated hybrid work policy, Google’s chief human resources officer Fiona Cicconi said there is no substitute for coming together in person.

“Of course, not everyone believes in a magical hallway conversation, but there is no question that working together in the same room can make a positive difference,” Cicconi added. rice field. Many of the products he announced at I/O and Google Marketing Live last month were conceived, developed and built by teams working together.

Salesforce

To bring more employees into the office, Salesforce thinks outside the box.

In a fundraising program called Connect for Good, the cloud software giant will donate $10 to local charities for each employee’s work day from June 12 to June 23, Fortune reported Wednesday. rice field.

Salesforce’s goal is to raise between $1 million and $2.5 million through this effort.

“Giving back is deeply embedded in everything we do, and we encourage our employees to help raise $1 million for a local nonprofit,” said Annie Vincent, director of corporate communications at Salesforce, in a statement. We are proud to introduce Connect for Good to encourage

Gizmodo said the company previously required 65% of its employees to work in the office three to four days a week. Salesforce plans to track the employee’s first badge swipe per day. This data doesn’t include details like how long she’s been in the office or how many swipes staff have made her in a day.

In December, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff publicly complained in a company-wide Slack memo about the low productivity of newly hired remote workers. He lamented that subscription-as-a-service leaders have isolated new hires at home without benefiting from an office culture.

A Slack message obtained by CNBC said:

How can you make your Salesforce employees more productive? New hires (hired during the 2021 and 2022 pandemics) are especially facing a significant drop in productivity. Does this reflect office policy? Are we building tribal knowledge on new hires with no office culture? Are our managers not directly addressing team productivity? Are we investing enough time in our new hires? Doesn’t it? Are managers devoting enough time and energy to onboarding new hires and making them more productive? Is it hard to get into Salesforce as a new hire? (Leave this question open-ended in order to get as wide a level of response as possible.)

meta

Methus employees will return to the office three days a week starting in September. However, the new policy will not affect existing employees who work primarily remotely, the information reported. The tech giant began updating employees about its new office duties last Thursday.

“We are committed to distributed work and believe that people can have a meaningful impact both from the office and from home,” a company spokesperson said. The social media platform rep added that it also worked to continually refine its model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture employees need to do their best work.

In a memo to employees in March, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said an analysis of early performance data showed that engineers, on average, work directly with teammates at least three days a week. It was suggested that performance would improve.

As part of the company’s “Year of Efficiency,” Zuckerberg encourages employees to build the connections they need to work effectively and to increase opportunities to collaborate directly with colleagues.

Recruiters at Meta have been told not to list remote positions in their job descriptions, according to insiders, to further strengthen the transition away from remote work.

apple

Apple requires all employees to come to work three days a week. CEO Tim Cook wrote in an internal memo in March 2022, “For many of you, returning to the office will be a long-awaited milestone, along with colleagues who play key roles. I know it’s a positive sign that we can work together more fully” in life. “

To enforce Cooks’ policies, similar to Google and Salesforce, the iPhone maker says it accepts attendance via employee badges to ensure employees meet minimum office requirements. , Platformer Editor-in-Chief Zo Schiffer tweeted.

Schiffer said some teams have told staff that if they don’t follow orders from Apple’s offices, they could be kicked out.

Disgruntled employees, in an open letter from Apple employees, urged the company to stop treating employees like schoolchildren who need to be told where and when to do their homework. rice field.

In a public petition on the Apple Together website, they wrote: We are not asking everyone to work from home. We ask them to work with their teams and direct managers to decide for themselves what placement is best for each of us, whether in the office, working from home or a hybrid approach. .

microsoft

Microsoft employees can work remotely up to 50% of the time. Employees wishing to exceed this limit must obtain schedule approval from their manager.

Corporate career sites pride themselves on their commitment to flexibility, recognizing that flexibility isn’t for everything. “At Microsoft, we value and support flexibility as part of a hybrid workplace where all employees can do their best work the way they do.” number one. A hybrid workplace is a combination of work styles across work locations, work locations, and work hours.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a more relaxed attitude toward hybrid work than tech giant CEOs. Ultimately, the hybrid model benefits a company’s bottom line as it sells a suite of employee experience apps and tools for a distributed workforce.

Nadella said in an interview at the Yahoo Finances 2022 All Markets Summit that there have been structural changes and that the post-pandemic world is showing the flexibility that everyone had during the pandemic.

