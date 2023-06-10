Interview with Ad Safety Director Alejandro Borgia





As an online advertising powerhouse, Google is more aggressive than ever against ads that violate its policies.

In an exclusive interview with Search Engine Journal, Google’s Director of Ad Safety Product Management, Alejandro Borgia, provides insight into the company’s evolving strategy.

The interview will delve into the following topics:

How Google is constantly evolving its strategy to combat fraud trends. The role of Google’s Sensitive Events Policy in preventing commercial exploitation of tragic events. How his response to a serious policy violation last year led to the suspension of his 6.7 million advertiser accounts. Recently updated policies for a safer ecosystem. Introducing the Advertising Transparency Center. The future of ad safety at Google.

Let’s break down these key areas and take a look inside Google’s efforts to maintain a safe and reliable advertising platform.

Advertising policy violations on the rise

Over 5.2 billion ads were blocked or removed for policy violations last year, making Google’s enforcement much tougher.

“Villains are constantly changing their techniques and tactics. Every year we see new and different abusive trends,” Borgia explained.

To combat these trends, Google maintains a vigilant approach, evolving policies and investing in enforcement mechanisms.

“Sometimes a whole new type of abuse arises within the ecosystem and we don’t have a policy to cover it. So we create a policy,” explains Borgia. Did.

Adapting to changing global conditions is another key component of Google’s ad safety strategy.

Notable events such as the COVID-19 outbreak and the war in Ukraine have triggered the creation of new policies to adapt to these unforeseen circumstances.

“The battle against policy violations is a constant one. These bad guys are creative and always looking for loopholes, and we can never be complacent.”

Sensitive event policies and challenges

Google’s Sensitive Events Policy is critical in preventing tragic events from being exploited for profit.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our platform is not used to exploit real world tragedies. We will not allow our platform to be abused, especially when people are suffering. yeah.”

The recent Ukrainian war demonstrated some policy effectiveness, with Google blocking more than 17 million conflict-related ads.

“The sensitive events policy really exists to prevent ads that try to exploit or profit from tragic events,” Borgia elaborated.

As the war escalated, Google quickly enforced policies and stepped up enforcement to block ads that tried to exploit the situation.

Borgia emphasized Google’s multifaceted response to the crisis.

“We have suspended all Google ads to our Russian properties. We have also suspended all ads from Russian advertisers to all properties worldwide. We have paused monetization.”

Addressing Serious Policy Violations

Last year, Google reportedly suspended more than 6.7 million advertiser accounts for serious policy violations.

Borgia clarified that these outages target malicious actors who intentionally cause harm.

“Blocking a single ad is not enough when an advertiser intentionally tries to harm a user,” he said. I am trying to stop it.”

Borgia emphasized the distinction between advertisers who have good intentions and may violate the policy, and “bad actors” who intentionally do harm.

“For bona fide advertisers, we try to take action against the ad itself and then notify the advertiser,” Borgia said.

“We cannot and will not tolerate advertisers trying to harm our users. Our goal is not just to stop the harm, but to prevent it from happening again.”

Updated policies for a safer ecosystem

Last year, Google updated or added 29 policies for advertisers and publishers to stay ahead of evolving threats.

“We are committed to protecting the users of our platform, so we frequently re-evaluate and update our policies. These changes reflect our proactive commitment to providing a safe online environment. It reflects our approach.”

Borgia said several important measures, including a response to the Ukrainian War’s sensitive events policy, expansion of financial services certification programs, and policies to ensure teens receive age-appropriate advertising. Highlighted the changes.

“We have been protecting children on our platform for years. Borgia commented.

Advertising Transparency Center: Enhanced Accountability

Google’s commitment to transparency culminated in the launch of the Ads Transparency Center in 2023.

“We believe in the power of transparency and the Advertising Transparency Center is a big step in the right direction. It is our commitment to building trust and accountability in the advertising ecosystem.”

The Ad Transparency Center is a hub where you can search for ads from verified advertisers. The platform allows users, researchers and other interested parties to see ads running across all Google platforms.

Let’s say a user is interested in skin care products but doesn’t know the brand. If so, you can use our Ad Transparency Center to find advertisers and learn more about them before you buy or visit our site.

Users can access the Ad Transparency Center directly or from the three-dot menu next to the ad they see.[マイ広告センター]You can also access it through

“We are very happy and very proud to see this on the market. [to see] People are interested in it and find it useful,” Borgia said.

The future of ad safety

When asked about the future, Borgia declared: “We are constantly raising the bar, developing new policies where necessary, developing new enforcement mechanisms, and building transparency. , is a great opportunity for me.”

Google’s advertising ecosystem is an evolving space that requires constant vigilance, innovation and transparency.

Borgia and his team strive to keep the ecosystem safe, and their work is a testament to their continued commitment to making the world safer.

In summary

Google’s ever-evolving advertising policy measures underscore our commitment to keeping advertising safe.

Key takeaways from our conversations with Alejandro Borgia include the need to adapt to emerging abuse trends, the importance of policies to prevent exploitation of real-world tragedies, and a firm stance against advertisers who are blatantly violating policies. Includes posture.

Borgia shared that the future of ad safety lies in raising the bar on existing measures, developing new policies and increasing transparency.

Our fight against ad policy violations is in constant pursuit, with innovation, vigilance and user safety being our top priorities.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/googles-fight-against-ad-policy-violations-an-interview-with-alejandro-borgia-director-of-ad-safety/488584/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos