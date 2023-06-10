AT&T makes big move to Google’s RCS platform





Adoption of RCS, the advanced text messaging service that took over from Android, has been fairly rapid in recent years. The operator at one point was hesitant (or late) to introduce his RCS in a universal way that worked between its own customers and those on other networks, but Google has found a way to engage customers.

Today, Google announced that AT&T is taking another step in this universal direction by moving to the Jibe platform. This makes messaging through AT&T more compliant with industry standards.

Google senior vice president Hiroshi Lockheimer shared the news on Twitter today, saying AT&T’s move to Jibe will give users “instant access to the latest RCS features.” Beyond the new features, it’s just good news for the RCS industry.

Today, we are pleased to share that we are working with AT&T to accelerate adoption of the RCS standard, and that AT&T’s default Android messaging will be via the Jibe platform. This will give AT&T users instant access to his latest RCS features.

AT&T, like most carriers, used to have its own RCS platform. Google’s Jibe has been set as an industry standard that everyone can use to eliminate the RCS deadlock necessary to make advanced messaging great on Android. His RCS experience was broken, especially across carriers, because carriers initially rejected Google’s RCS solution for him (because they foolishly wanted to create their own RCS solution for him). The early days of RCS were a total mess. Google basically said, “Carriers, we’re so frustrated with you guys that we’re going to build RCS on our own and make it available to everyone without your help.” , tried to force it to fix. “

Thankfully, almost everyone has contributed and messaging on Android just keeps getting better. Apple still avoids dialogue with Google on the subject, but the carrier and all his good Android phone makers have fully embraced this messaging technology. If Apple were to act with good intentions, we’d live in a world where the color of the bubble didn’t matter and people wouldn’t feel ignored, bullied, or inferior to their friends in group chats. may live in

Anyway, it’s another conversation to follow. Today’s news is about AT&T doing what we love.

