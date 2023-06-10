Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates





2 New Updates Unless otherwise stated, the following features are either fully released or in the process of rolling out (takes up to 15 business days to complete the rollout) in both Rapid and Scheduled Releases. They will be released at the same time (otherwise they will be released at each stage). The rollout will take up to 15 business days to complete) and is available to all Google Workspace customers.

Optimize your Google Drive Android app for foldable devices

When using the Drive app on a foldable device, controls within the item preview viewer will intelligently respond to the position of the foldable device (open, closed, or only partially open) and adjust accordingly. you will find that it will adjust.

View documents in pagination mode on Android devices

Unless the document is set to pageless, the document will be in pagination mode when first opened. This sets up Google Docs with pages and page breaks within your app, allowing for a more consistent visual design across web and mobile.

Enable user passkeys to simplify and enhance sign-in.Now available in open beta

Google Workspace allows the use of passkeys as an easier and more secure alternative to passwords for logging into your Google Account. Additionally, Workspace admins can now let users use passkeys to skip passwords when signing in to her Workspace app. | Learn more about Passkey Open Beta here.

Create messages faster and easier with Google Chat’s Smart Compose feature

Smart Compose in Google Chat helps you communicate with colleagues faster and move conversations and projects more efficiently. | Learn more about Smart Compose in Google Chat.

Access classes with new options in Google Classroom

Introduced the ability to visit classes. This allows authorized users to temporarily access classes to support educators, post announcements, and view student profiles without being assigned as permanent co-teachers. can do. | Only available to users assigned a Google Workspace for Education Plus license. | For more information on the class visit function, please see here.

Improved experience of accepting or rejecting join requests in Google Meet

Move the join request to the user panel for a better experience. Here, users can take their time and review join requests without disrupting the overall meeting experience or blocking the functionality of other meeting features. | Learn more about requesting to join on Google Meet.

Updated email log search tool user interface

We’ve updated the email log search interface to help admins find relevant information faster, whether the query is simple or dynamic. | Learn more about the email log search tool here.

Enhanced Google Meet picture-in-picture experience on Chrome

We’re updating the Google Meet picture-in-picture experience to be more engaging and feature-rich. You can now raise your hand, use it in conference chat, turn captions on or off, resize the picture-in-picture view more effectively, and access flexible layouts directly from the picture-in-picture window. | Learn more about picture-in-picture for Google Meet in Chrome.

Assistant and calendar reminders automatically migrate to tasks

