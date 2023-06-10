How Innovative Technologies Can Help Fight the Diabetes Epidemic





Dr Chris Tackaberry, CEO of healthtech AI pioneer Clinithink, highlights the crisis facing the NHS and the importance of Diabetes Week from 12-18 June.

Every week, diabetes causes approximately 180 amputations, 590 heart attacks and 2,300 heart failures. The economic impact of this on the NHS is staggering. The total cost of diabetes health services is over £10 billion annually, or over £25,000 per minute, representing 10% of the total budget.

More than 5 million people in the UK have diabetes, and it is estimated that the prevalence of risk factors such as obesity and lack of exercise puts millions more at risk of developing it. Diabetes is a life-altering disease that puts patients at increased risk for serious health complications such as kidney failure, stroke, amputation and blindness.

Early diagnosis and careful management can control or even put the disease into remission. However, there are an estimated 850,000 people in the UK who live unaware of the most common form of the disease, type 2 diabetes, missing out on essential medical care and support and critically ill. You are at serious risk of causing health problems.

In addition, even those with a diagnosis are often unaware of red flags (such as loss of sensation) that may indicate serious complications, so they may not adapt their behavior or seek medical help when needed. I will not see a doctor.

technology that changes lives

Health complications caused by diabetes are largely preventable through disease management such as control of blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol, and more and more patients are turning to technology to achieve this.

“Diabetes technology” includes everything from smart insulin pens that automatically record when and how much insulin a person has taken, to continuous glucose monitors that can check blood sugar levels without drawing blood. Thanks to an ever-growing number of apps and smart-her tools, diabetics can closely monitor their weight, food intake, and physical activity to better manage their disease.

find a needle in a haystack

Technology is also being used to enable early diagnosis in patients with diabetes complications. For example, diabetic foot disease (DFD) is a common health problem affecting approximately 15-20% of people with diabetes and can lead to amputation without early intervention and careful management. Worryingly, there are a significant number of people in the UK living with undiagnosed DFD. If not diagnosed early, the condition can adversely affect patient health outcomes and increase the strain on the NHS at a time when health services are already under enormous strain.

The problem is that the valuable medical data that clinicians need to identify whether a patient has or is at risk of developing DFD is not available in dense, unstructured medical data. is hidden in and cannot be computed by conventional methods, so it is not usually analyzed. .

So how can technology solve this data challenge? AI-powered data analytics tools are making it possible to review and interpret medical records, including unstructured data, with greater speed and accuracy, Vulnerable patient groups at risk for DFD can now be identified.

The technology is already in place at Barts Health NHS Trust, one of the UK’s largest NHS trusts, which produces millions of documents annually containing key patient insights, but it’s all Insufficient clinical time required to sit and read. By applying AI, Barts Health was able to find 350% more at-risk patients than he had with previous methods. This will allow interventions such as emergency referral to a podiatrist or vascular surgeon while the patient is hospitalized, reducing the risk of amputations and other serious health problems, and saving the Trust valuable clinical time. .

Diabetic retinopathy is also a major complication that can lead to blindness if left untreated. A recent study, conducted in collaboration with DeepMind (now Google Health) and Moorefields Eye Hospital and reported in Nature Medicine, suggests that AI may be able to pinpoint age-related macular degeneration (AMD) from retinal scans. It has been demonstrated that AI can also be applied to diseases such as: Improve diagnostic speed and accuracy for diabetic retinopathy.

Growing Health Emergencies

As the number of overweight or obese people rises across the UK, cases of type 2 diabetes are rising. As this year’s Diabetes Week approaches, a UK-wide effort to raise awareness of the disease and increase funding for future research, more NHS organizations are deploying AI technology to speed up treatment It is important to communicate the urgent need to consider the benefits. Road to Diabetes Diagnosis.

Using AI to flag patients with diabetes complications, or at risk of developing complications, will help the NHS address this growing health crisis before it becomes a full-blown emergency. is essential to

