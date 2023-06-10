Millions of Gmail Users Warn of Scams Exploiting Potential Bugs in Google Features





The little blue checkmark isn’t just for Twitter. Verification Checkmark will be coming to Gmail in 2021, and it didn’t take long for scammers to exploit this process.

Cyber ​​attackers have successfully created authenticated accounts by impersonating real companies, making it even more difficult to detect email scams sent directly to Gmail inboxes.

Hover your mouse over the sender’s business logo and blue check mark in your inbox and a small box will pop up that says: I have confirmed that I own the

Watch the latest news on Channel 7 or watch free streaming on 7plus >>

But take a good look at that URL. A fraudulent domain name may indicate that the sender is not really a trusted sender.

Cybersecurity engineer Chris Plummer spotted an example of this in an email from a scammer impersonating the US postal service UPS last Thursday and reported the flaw to Google.

He tweeted that there is definitely a bug in Gmail that scammers exploit to do this.

After reporting the bug, Plummer said the bug was initially dismissed by Google as intended behavior.

How does a scammer impersonate UPS in such a convincing way? Plummer tweeted.

A sender has discovered a way to trick Gmail’s authoritative approval stamp that end users trust.

This message reached Netblock, O365, and me in the UK from our Facebook account. Nothing about this is legal.

Most users implicitly trust the little blue seal. That should not happen.

We compared an example email from a confirmed scammer (top) to a legitimate email from an actual company (bottom). Credit: Chris Plummer/Twitter

His social media posts went viral, prompting Plummer to pressure Google’s security team to take further action.

Google then reportedly acknowledged the Gmail vulnerability and reinstated the issue as a high priority investigation.

Two days after the UPS scam was discovered and bugged to Google, cybersecurity consultant Christoph Dary also reported that UPS had revoked Microsoft IP authorization from the Sender Policy Framework (SPF).

An SPF record tells your mailbox provider which IP addresses and domains are authorized to send email on your domain’s behalf.

Dally tweeted that this is probably not a coincidence.

Another tech consultant who specializes in email tweeted on Wednesday that many accounts have disabled the verified checkmark.

The ACCC said the breach occurred at a time when scammers were masquerading as government agencies, banks, post offices, and trusted brands, thereby depleting victims’ bank accounts.

Dary writes: This kind of defect is doubly devastating. It allows for perfect phishing distributions with all the appearance and authentication of genuine emails from real domains.

It (also) calls into question the validity of the protocol.

In a statement to 7NEWS.com.au, Google told 7NEWS.com.au how the authentication process is changing as a result: This issue is due to a security vulnerability in a third party that could make malicious parties appear more trustworthy than they actually are.

To keep our users safe, we are requiring senders to qualify for Message ID brand indicator (blue check mark) status using the more robust DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) authentication standard.

The FIFO electrician who earns the average Australian weekly wage in a day puts the lid on life in the mines

Jetstar pilot stranded after finding luggage on flight from Bali

play video

British media have released a video reenacting the events at the prince’s court, featuring actors.

British media have released a video by a paid actor reenacting the events at the prince’s court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/technology/google/millions-of-gmail-users-warned-over-scam-exploiting-potential-bug-in-google-feature-c-10900454 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos