Macron brushes up France’s AI agenda in talks with Google’s Meta





French President Emmanuel Macron met with artificial intelligence experts from Metaplatforms and Alphabet’s Google to discuss France’s role in AI research and regulation.

Macron will meet with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Digital Minister Jeannor Barraud at the Elise Palace, with experts including Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann Lecan and Google Research’s engineering director Jor Barral, according to people familiar with the matter. He heard the story from home. He requested anonymity because the meeting was private.

The guests spoke about France’s position in the global AI race, the positive and negative impact of the technology on society, and Europe’s upcoming regulation, known as the AI ​​law, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr Macron’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s meeting.

Although Mr. Macron mainly wanted to hear the opinion of his guests, those present understood that the French president wanted to play a key role in European and global AI regulation. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also shown interest in influencing regulation, and Mr Macron’s strategy will further escalate the conflict between London and Paris, making him the go-to destination for all areas of technology, innovation and venture capital. We aim to become

The French president is expected to present a French blueprint for generative AI next week at the Vivatech conference in Paris, which opens on June 14, according to people familiar with the matter. He will also speak on the country’s economic sovereignty next week and will meet with representatives from pharmaceutical factories and high-tech sneaker companies before speaking at an event on how to cut aviation’s carbon footprint, the people said.

Elon Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, will also attend the Vivatech conference. Last month, after meeting with Mr. Macron in Paris, Mr. Musk said he was confident Tesla would invest heavily in France in the future.

Macron wants to convince Musk that France is the top hub for electric cars

Also present at the Elise conference was Antoine Bordes, vice president of European defense startup Helsing. Arthur Mensch, a former DeepMind scientist and OpenAI’s potential French competitor, is the co-founder of Mistral AI. Laurent Daudet, Co-CEO of LightOn. Charles Gorintin, co-founder of insurance unicorn Alan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/macron-polishes-frances-ai-agenda-in-meeting-with-meta-google-71686334583545.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos