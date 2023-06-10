Rocket Opens Food Innovation Center; Fonterra Launches Nutrition Science Venture Division





June 9, 2023 — In this week’s nutrition news, Rocket opens a food innovation center in Europe and Fonterra launches a corporate venture arm to drive nutrition innovation. Meanwhile, GRAS Associates and OraTicx received a “no questions asked” letter from the US FDA regarding the latter’s Weissella cibaria CMU ingredient.

Overview: Nutrition Newsrocket opens a Food Innovation Center in L’Estrem, France. The center aims to support the food industry by providing a broad range of competencies and expertise in addressing challenges related to population growth, aging populations and the demand for healthier and more sustainable diets. The center features a demonstration kitchen, a sensory analysis lab, a communal space, and a lab for pilot-scale testing across a variety of food and nutrition applications. The company says its experts provide advice and solutions to formulation and process challenges, supporting sectors such as dairy, savory, confectionery, bakery, beverages and specialty nutrition. The center is equipped with his UHT line for high moisture extrusion, dairy and beverage applications, and a tablet press simulator.

Fonterra’s Nutritional Sciences Corporate Ventures division will expand innovation in this area and explore growth opportunities in this area. Fonterra is launching a Corporate Ventures division dedicated to Nutritional Sciences to expand innovation in this area, invest in related ventures and explore growth opportunities in Nutritional Sciences. sector. Temporarily named Nutrition Science Solutions (NSS), the new business unit will operate independently within Fonterra, integrating science, nutrition and technology to create a “disruptive” impact on human health. We plan to focus on developing ventures. NSS will also work with global start-ups to gain access to emerging technologies and new market channels, leveraging Fonterra’s dairy science expertise and market understanding. As part of this effort, Fonterra will make an initial US$10 million investment in Pendulum, a biotechnology company based in San Francisco, USA that specializes in evidence-based microbiome solutions for metabolic health. clarified. The partnership aims to develop and commercialize health-enhancing microbiome products by combining Fonterra’s manufacturing expertise with Pendulum’s microbiome research capabilities.

OraTicx, in partnership with GRAS Associates, received a “no questions asked” from the FDA regarding its Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) submission for Weissella cibaria CMU, a probiotic proven to promote oral health and combat bad breath. ‘ received a letter. GRAS status allows the ingredient to be used at specified levels in yogurt, frozen desserts, hard candy, mints and chewing gum. South Korea-based OraTicx has revealed that it has sought GRAS notification to expand its oral CMU’s global presence. The company further revealed that it plans to pursue a separate GRAS program for oraCMS1, aiming to position both strains as oral probiotics for oral health concerns.

Summary: Business News Probi and Clasado Biosciences have combined their respective expertise in probiotics and prebiotics to collaborate on synbiotic products. Synbiotics, a combination of prebiotics and probiotics, may enhance each other’s effects on gut health and the microbiome. The partnership aims to explore synergies by combining Probi’s probiotic strains with Clasado’s Bimuno GOS to develop synbiotic products that promote health. The companies say the partnership will initially focus on better understanding the combination of prebiotics and probiotics and creating opportunities for joint research, development and commercialization of synbiotic technology.

Probi and Clasado Biosciences collaborate on synbiotic research and development. Verdure Sciences has received Ethical Biotrade/Rainforest Alliance Coalition (UEBT/RA) certification for its Sustainable Turmeric Program, a case study focused on turmeric sustainability and traceability . The plant-based feedstock supplier established the Sustainable Procurement Program (SPP) with five farmers as a pilot program in 2017, and now he has over 310 farms and nearly 640 acres of land. expanded to include The company says the purpose of the SPP is to promote sustainable practices in the plants it sources and processes and includes farmer qualifications, seed selection, quality assurance and control, and buy-back guarantees. We also support farmers throughout the growing cycle with training, regenerative farming practices and improved post-harvest methods.

Overview: Product Launch Launch Hydrate launches a line of sports drinks that incorporate Kyowa Hakko’s Cognidin Citicoline ingredient to provide a blend of electrolytes and essential vitamins and minerals. This formula is designed to help athletes rehydrate quickly, while increasing focus and promoting faster recovery. The beverage comes in four natural flavors, including Fruit Punch, Orange, Tropical, and Lemon Strawberry, and contains 1,200 mg electrolytes, 125 mg cognizine, and 90 calories per 16-ounce bottle.

Healthycell launches Heart & Vascular Health, an easily absorbed gel supplement intended to support normal cholesterol, triglyceride and blood pressure levels. The supplement, according to the company, combines plant-based ingredients such as CoQ10, vitamin K2, omega-3, soluble fiber, resveratrol, magnesium, vitamins and minerals to promote overall heart and cardiovascular health. matter. Additionally, the company’s microgel delivery system, developed by doctors and nutritionists, ensures optimal, clinically-backed doses of multiple nutrients without the need to take numerous pills. Each gel pack contains more than 2,686 mg of heart-supporting nutrients, equivalent to about 13 tablets, the company says.

Launch Hydrate has launched a line of sports drinks incorporating Kyowa Hakko’s cognizin citicoline ingredient for hydration, focus and recovery. Nature’s Bounty, a Nestlé Health Science company, has launched Sleep3 Gummies, a supplement that redefines the concept of achieving quality sleep with a blend. Contains L-Theanine, Rapid-Release Melatonin, and Time-Release Melatonin in a convenient gummy format. Designed to prepare the body for a restful night’s sleep and promote sustained sleep in adults who experience occasional insomnia, this triple action helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It answers the desire for both and offers consumers a holistic approach to sleep quality.

Briefly: A Scientific Study A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Davis, USA found that the majority of food and beverages available at store checkouts are unhealthy. The study, published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition, analyzed the cashier lanes of 102 grocery stores across multiple cities. They found that 70% of food and beverage choices at checkout were classified as unhealthy, with candy, sugary drinks, salty snacks and sweets being the most common choices. rice field. In contrast, healthier options such as water, nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables, legumes, and milk were less common. Researchers say food and beverage companies pay stores to put items on the checkout line, which contributes to impulse purchases and provide consumers with healthier options and emphasized the need to provide more nutritious products at checkouts in order to improve the eating environment.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut, the University of Florida, and the University of Pennsylvania in the United States have shown that complete tracking of food intake is not necessary for significant weight loss. The study, published in the journal Obesity, followed 153 participants in a weight loss program using a digital weight loss program over a period of six months. The researchers aimed to determine the optimal dietary tracking threshold that predicts 3%, 5% and 10% weight loss after 6 months. Researchers found that individuals need to track their food intake on about 30% of the days to achieve 3% or more weight loss, about 40% of the days to achieve 5% or more weight loss, and We found that only about 70% of the days we achieved weight loss. Achieve weight loss of 10% or more. This study also identified three different trajectories of her tracking behavior, highlighting the potential for customized interventions based on tracking patterns.

