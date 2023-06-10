AI Oil and Gas Sector: Brokerage Jefferies Sees AI as Driving the Next Wave of Innovation in the Oil & Gas Sector





As AI quickly becomes a buzzword across the industry, oil and gas companies are exploring ways to use the technology to drive innovation in the energy sector.

Here are 10 predictions about future applications of AI in the energy sector, according to broker Jefferies.

Asset management and monitoring Jefferies expects energy companies to partner with technology companies to develop digital replicas of infrastructure to manage assets and facilitate predictive maintenance to identify defects before they occur. increase.

Shell has partnered with Swiss modeling and simulation company Akselos to use its digital twin technology.

Optimize Exploration AI discovering stories of interest can be used to better map recoverable volumes from discovered reservoirs. Shell is using AI-based technology from big data firm Spark Cognition for deepwater exploration and production to boost oil production, potentially shortening exploration schedules from nine months to as little as nine days.

drilling, well design

AI Platform can provide optimal designs, including placement and spacing, to maximize productivity.

William A. Hendricks, Jr., CEO of oilfield services firm Paterson UTI, believes AI could allow one person to manage four rigs by 2022 instead of one person per rig. said to be sexual.

Maximize well production

Leverage AI to monitor and adjust well output, flow, and pressure in real time to identify anomalies.

Range Resources is testing such AI algorithms.

maximize recovery

AI could help enhance oil recovery at brownfield sites subject to declining production and rising operating costs.

Italian oilfield services company Saipem is developing AI tools to maximize well quality.

Refinery optimization

AI will enable refineries to respond quickly to changing market conditions and adjust feedstocks and production accordingly.

Emission detection and monitoring

AI-based imaging techniques have the potential to identify methane plumes and quantify emissions.

Chevron uses machine learning and advanced technology to detect, prevent emissions and make timely repairs.

cyber security

AI can identify and resolve security breaches in real time, identify vulnerabilities and minimize breaches.

Workplace safety and efficiency

AI can identify potential hazards, track worker fatigue, and improve efficiency.

Corporate and strategic decision making

It also helps improve capital budgeting, planning and risk management.

