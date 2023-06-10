Google Announces Secure AI Framework to Help Secure AI Technologies





Google announced the launch of the Secure AI Framework (SAIF), a conceptual framework for securing AI systems. Google, owner of generative AI chatbot Bard and parent company of AI research institute DeepMind, is committed to ensuring that responsible parties protect the technologies that support AI advances, and that when AI models are implemented, These are secure by default. The tech giant claimed that its new framework concept is an important step in that direction.

SAIF is designed to mitigate the risks inherent in AI systems, such as model theft, training data poisoning, malicious input via prompt injection, and sensitive information extraction in training data. Adhering to bold and responsible frameworks will become even more important as AI capabilities are increasingly integrated into products around the world, Google said in a blog post.

The announcement comes at a time when advances in generative AI and its implications for cybersecurity continue to make headlines and grab the attention of both organizations and governments. Concerns about the risks posed by these new technologies stem from the potential problem of sharing sensitive business information with sophisticated self-learning algorithms, as malicious attackers use these technologies to greatly reduce their attacks. There are many ways to strengthen it.

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) recently published the top 10 most critical vulnerabilities found in the Large Language Model (LLM) applications upon which many generative AI chat interfaces are based, and their potential impact. , emphasized ease of exploitation and prevalence. Examples of vulnerabilities include prompt injection, data leakage, improper sandboxing, and unauthorized code execution.

Google’s SAIF is built on 6 AI security principles

Google’s SAIF builds on our experience developing cybersecurity models such as the collaborative Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA) framework and BeyondCorp, a zero-trust architecture used by many organizations. According to Google, this is based on six core elements. these are:

Extend a strong security foundation to your AI ecosystem, including leveraging secure-by-default infrastructure protection. Expand detection and response and bring AI to your organization’s threat world by monitoring the inputs and outputs of generative AI systems to detect anomalies and predict attacks using threat intelligence. Automate your defenses to respond to existing and emerging threats, and increase the scale and speed of your response to security incidents. Harmonize platform-level controls to ensure consistent security, including extending secure-by-default protections to AI platforms such as Vertex AI and Security AI Workbench, and building controls and protections into the software development lifecycle. increase. Adapt controls to adjust mitigation and create faster feedback loops for AI adoption through techniques such as reinforcement learning based on incidents and user feedback. Understand the AI ​​system risk landscape in the surrounding business processes, including end-to-end business risk assessments such as data lineage, validation, and operational behavior monitoring for specific types of applications. Google expands bug bounty program to encourage research on AI security

Google has laid out the steps we are taking now and in the future to move this framework forward. This includes increasing industry support for SAIF by announcing key partners and contributors in the coming months, and establishing the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and the ISO/IEC 42001 AI Management System standard (an industry first). This includes continued industry engagement to help develop the AI ​​Certification Standard for AI. We also work directly with customers and organizations, including governments, to help them understand how to assess and mitigate AI security risks. Google said this would include conducting workshops with practitioners and continuing to publish best practices for safely deploying AI systems.

In addition, Google will share insights from leading threat intelligence teams such as Mandiant and TAG on cyber activity involving AI systems, as well as a bughunter program that rewards and encourages research on AI safety and security. (including a vulnerability reward program), he added. . Finally, Google will continue to work with partners such as GitLab and Cohesity to provide secure AI services and further develop new capabilities to help customers build secure systems.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csoonline.com/article/3699350/google-launches-secure-ai-framework-to-help-secure-ai-technology.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos