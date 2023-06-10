Voguing’s godfather Willy Ninja honored in Google Doodle





Willi Ninja, widely known as the godfather of voguing, who helped popularize the underground dance form from Harlem in the 1980s, celebrates the release anniversary of the legendary house culture documentary Paris Is Burning. , will be honored with the Google Doodle. . This doodle of him features an illustration of Willie that, when clicked, reveals a sketch of Willie as well as an animated video clip with other voguers performing in the same style that made Willie famous. .

The video is illustrated by Rob Gilliam, edited by Xander Opiyo and features original music by Vivacious. The cast in this clip are the current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Barnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and KiT Ninja Akiko Tokuoka) dancing in honor of Willis. there is This doodle appeared after the launch of Google Arts & Culture. An extensive archive of the ballroom community was published earlier this month.

Born William Roscoe Leake in New York City in 1961, Ninja has been involved in dance and the performing arts since childhood. His mother could not enroll him in his classes, but he was allowed to see Apollo ballet performances at the theater. This, combined with a love of Asian culture and martial arts, eventually led to the genre of dance that ninja is known for. When he started dancing in this style, it was first called Pose, but then came to be called Old Way Voguing. Ninja pushed the genre forward by adding distortion to movement and helped establish the New Way craze.

Willi is best known for his role in Paris Is Burning, in which he destroys the art form of voguing, explains the purpose behind it, and vows to one day set the real Paris on fire. was also a dancer. Before “Paris Is Burning” debuted, he appeared in Janet Jackson’s music videos, most notably “Alright” and “Escapade”. In fact, an early edit of Paris Is Burning was delivered to UK-based artist Malcolm McLaren, who then wrote the song “Deep In Vogue” about the scene and sent Ninja to London for a music video. flew to He also co-starred with Madonna on stage. At one point, he was part of the musical group Bleed of Motion, which also included Tyrone the Bone Proctor, another influential choreographer at the time.

In Paris Is Burning, Ninja introduces herself as the mother of the House of Ninja, which she co-founded with Sandy Ninja. Following the success of his documentary, he rose to prominence and appeared in several TV shows. He continued to walk the runways of major fashion his designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Thierry Mugler.

As Benny Ninja said in a talk with artist Riddickles at Arts Westchester during Westchester Pride on Sunday, for Willie, voguing was a dance form just like any other. He separated it from sexuality and treated it as an art form. This allowed him to expand the scope of his voguing activities, teaching classes throughout Europe as well as on his annual trips to Asia. Much of the ballroom scene in Europe and Asia is still dominated by cisgender women, thanks in part to the precedent set by Willi.

But Willi also knew how to do business. From the early 2000s through the late 1990s, he had a negative backlash against socialites. Willi closed the House of Ninja for his own reasons, but eventually formed a separate entity called Elements of Ninja, which operated like a model and talent agency and worked to reward performers. established a group of He eventually reopened the House of Ninja with Benny as the father.

Willis’ legacy is indelible in the success and notoriety of both the ballroom and voguing art forms. Over the years, he worked with Carol Armitage to choreograph for contemporary dance companies and, when hired by agencies such as Elite and One, gave modeling classes attended by Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington. I have taught. He passed away in his 2006, but his legacy and influence lives on.

