Save $50 On Best Rated Smartwatches At Best Buy

Smartwatches have become a very must-have accessory in the last few years. Not only does it work as a great smartphone extension, but it’s also a useful addition to your fitness routine. One of his latest innovations in the smartwatch world is the Google Pixel Watch, which is currently on sale at Best Buy at a discounted price.

$50 off at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently running a sale on stylish smartwatches with $50 off for just $299.99. This watch is the perfect way to combine the features of your most beloved Fitbit (Google will acquire his Fitbit in 2021) with a clean, stylish aesthetic. Whether you want to loop through a playlist without taking out your phone, or monitor your steps without launching the Health app, the Pixel Watch is a great choice.

We recently tested the Google Pixel Watch and found it to be a solid wearable for Pixel smartphone users. If you plan to use Pixel to track your health data, you’ll find a robust feature set at your disposal. Fitness tracking options include an ECG sensor and 40 workout settings, and if you’re into sleep tracking, Fitbit Premium’s sleep profile feature is also available.

The Google Pixel Watch’s customizability is another of its great features. You can adjust the watch face settings to keep it always on and adjust the layout of different tiles to make it easier to use. It has a simpler design than other smartwatches and has a crisp, bright display. At $299.99, it’s about the same price as the Apple Watch SE (currently starting at $219) with more features than traditional fitness trackers.

If you’re looking to buy yourself or your dad some new wearable tech for Father’s Day, this Google Pixel Watch sale Best Buy is a clear winner.

$299.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy

