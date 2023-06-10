Google Bard Shows Free ChatGPT: 5 Features That Make It A Super Tool





Most of our daily activities are driven by technology, making our work more productive and efficient. Artificial intelligence offers new means to make work easier and more organized. With the advent of chatbots such as ChatGPT, we have seen that large-scale language models can be a great tool to greatly enhance the creativity and productivity needed in a fast-paced work environment.

OpenAI’s highly efficient ChatGPT can not only answer any question, but can also help with a variety of tasks. The launch and subsequent success of chatbots has prompted many companies to develop their own AI-powered technologies. In March of this year, Google, the world’s largest search engine, launched Bard, a chatbot. Google Bard comes with a set of features that allow users to leverage the tech giant’s well-resourced AI chatbots.

Anyone can use ChatGPT, but Bard is often met with mild skepticism, especially when it comes to usability. This article explains how to use Google Bard to your advantage.

Some of Bard’s most useful features

Dictation: This feature is not yet available in ChatGPT. Instead of typing, the user simply presses the microphone icon on the right side of the text input bar next to the input button and says it out loud. For example, if you want to write a thank you email in response to an invitation. Just press the microphone button and say, “Write a thank you email.” Bard responds via email within seconds.

Multiple Drafts: This is another interesting feature of Bard. When Bard composes a response email, the user sees in the upper right corner of the screen[他のドラフトを表示]Options are displayed. This button allows Bard to automatically generate multiple drafts for you. So the prompt basically shows 3 or more options. It’s called “writing a thank-you letter”.

Document sharing and Gmail: This is probably the most interesting feature yet to be explored for ChatGPT. Essentially, this feature allows users to compose an email or message in response to their Google Bard response and share it via Gmail or Docs. After getting the desired response from Google Docs.

Code in 20+ languages: Google Bard allows users to develop games, solve bugs, and create entire websites using simple prompts. Additionally, users can export directly to Google Collab to kick off their projects.

What’s new in Google Bard?

A recent update to Bard greatly improved its generative AI capabilities. Our latest beta update makes our reasoning powers stronger and smarter. Google recently announced that Bard has been optimized with enhanced math and data analysis capabilities. The beta version, which was released on June 7, is now available worldwide.

At the recent Google I/O 2023, the company made Bard available in over 180 countries. It enables multimodal responses and provides responses with images. Google also introduced Bard apps and extensions.

