Government budget cuts hurt Israeli tech firms





Ami Appelbaum, chief innovation scientist and head of the Israel Innovation Agency, said the funds received in the latest state budget will make it difficult for the IIA to support start-ups.

Appelbaum, who will retire at the end of the year, has warned about the IIA’s ability to support the local high-tech industry. He believes it is worthwhile to delve into the tech sector’s contribution to the Israeli economy and Israel’s position in the world.

A few months before the end of his term, just after parliament approved the state budget, Appelbaum criticized the government’s budget for the next two years.

In an interview with Marib Online, he said the agency’s budget for 2023 will be NIS 1.5 billion, and will grow to NIS 1.4 billion in 2024. By 2022, it will reach 1.5 billion NIS. The budget is too small for the authorities to reach that goal.

Israel Innovation Agency budget to be cut in 2024

Asked if it was true that the 2023 budget would remain unchanged and that it would be reduced in 2024, Appelbaum said, unfortunately, yes.

He added that he knows that all managers of budgeted organizations like the Innovation Agency always say that the amount allocated is not enough. But for the IIA, the budget has shown substantial declines over the past two decades, he added.

The Israeli flag flutters at a high-tech business park in Petah Tikva’s Ofer Park. (Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters)

In 2002, when the IIA was called the Office of the Principal Investigator, the budget was around Naira 1.5 billion.

Taking inflation into account, this amount translates to 5.2 billion Naira in today’s dollars. Much time has passed since then and much has changed in Israel and the world, but Appelbaum said the Innovation Agency would need an annual budget of about 2.5 billion Naishra per year to reach its goals. thinking about. is necessary.

This amount will allow The IIA to support start-up companies, or technology incubators, facilitate the integration of academia and science-intensive industries, and turn applied research into products.

It also promotes the integration of advanced technologies into traditional industries to reduce production costs, produce products and services that are competitive in the global market, and contribute to the growth of the Arabs and Druze, the peoples of the surrounding regions, and the world. We can also increase the possibility of the human factor by integrating people from all over the world. Ultra-Orthodox will enter the field.

The agency’s budget has been significantly reduced each year. Given the fact that high tech is the backbone of the economy and exports, and that the IIA budget is as immune to political fluctuations as other government ministries, what does Appelbaum suggest for the IIA budget to be realistic and stable? Are you doing it?

Appelbaum suggests that Israel needs to thoroughly examine the high-tech sector’s contribution to the Israeli economy and its place in the world. The budget he must determine is tied to a certain percentage of GDP or the national budget, or a combination of the two.

Mr. Appelbaum, what do you see as successful initiatives in your capacity as IIA Chair?

Appelbaum said the high-tech sector is very dynamic. He feels that there are rapid changes in technology development and that it is very important to facilitate the infrastructure that will enable future development and production.

Success, for him, means that the infrastructure the IIA has established will allow it to create companies that are considered futuristic today but will develop mainstream technologies in five to ten years’ time. means to become

These include technologies such as quantum computers, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, bioconvergence combining biotechnology with computing and engineering, and climate technology.

