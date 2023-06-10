What is Google Chromecast and why should I care?





Google Chromecast is a hardware and supporting software system that can be used to send content from one device and display it on another. Easy to understand, configure and use. We’ve covered everything you need to know about affordable HDMI dongles to help you understand what Google Chromecast is, how it works, and what you can do with it.

Chromecast is a family of dongles for TVs that connect to your TV’s HDMI port to add smart features to your TV. Google launched his first Chromecast in 2013, updated it with Chromecast 2 in 2015, and updated it with Chromecast 3rd generation in 2018.

In 2016 Google announced the Chromecast Ultra. It works similarly to its predecessor, but offers the ability to cast 4K streams. Chromecast Ultra supports Ethernet as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring plenty of connectivity for demanding streams.

Perfect for casting or streaming, it’s a true addition to any TV.

2020 saw Chromecast go in a different direction with the launch of Chromecast with Google TV. This model offers the casting functionality that previous Chromecast devices offered, but thanks to Google TV and a remote control, it offers a full user interface with a native app. That means you don’t have to cast everything and use it like a streaming stick that rivals Roku and Fire TV. In fact, it’s easier to use than all other devices.

In 2022, Google announced a cheaper Chromecast with Google TV. This new model costs about half the price, but only supports up to 1080p while the original supports his 4K playback.

It’s important to note that most of what we discuss below only applies to the Chromecast side of Chromecast with Google TV.

Chromecast connects to your home network and can be controlled by your smartphone. This will allow you to open entertainment apps on your phone and play content on your TV via Chromecast.

Importantly, it uses the Google Cast protocol to display content on your TV, so it requires support from the source you’re using. Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Chrome (browser), and Android support Google Cast, making Google Cast the perfect platform for streaming.

Google has offered Chromecast Audio in the past as well. Video is not supported, unlike his other Chromecast models. Instead, you can “cast” your audio wirelessly to your speakers and connect via 3.5mm. However, this version is not widely available. This is mainly because Audio Cast is widely supported directly by smart speakers. , no dongle needed.

How does Chromecast work?

The important thing to realize about casting is that it’s not about sending content from your phone to your Chromecast. Most of the time, you just use your smartphone to point her Chromecast device at the source and tell it what content to play. Chromecast will then use its own connection to get that stream in the highest possible quality. This means, for example, if you connect your Chromecast Ultra to a 4K TV, it will play 4K content that your smartphone can’t.

However, if you’re mirroring your phone to your TV or viewing a website, you’re sending it directly from your phone or computer to your Chromecast, and both need to stay connected. . This is true whether you’re casting your Android device screen, Chrome tab, or Chromebook desktop.

requirement

For your Chromecast to work, it must be connected to your TV/display’s HDMI input and connected to power. Chromecast Ultra or Chromecast with Google TV must be connected to a wall outlet. Otherwise it will not have enough power to work.

You’ll also need a compatible Android or iOS device with the latest version of the app called Google Home, or a compatible Windows computer, Mac, or Chromebook with the latest version of the Chrome browser installed. . The Google Home app is the same app you use to control other Google hardware like Nest Hubs and set up smart home features controlled via your phone.

It’s important that your Chromecast and your device or computer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Otherwise, you cannot cast to TV.

Chromecast setup

Setting up the Chromecast is very easy. This process involves connecting your Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port and power, installing the Google Home mobile app on your mobile device to initiate the setup process, and following the app’s setup instructions.

The app will automatically detect your Chromecast and ask you to connect to the same Wi-Fi network that your mobile device is connected to. You can also set up your Chromecast to work with your computer. Just install the Chrome browser and cast natively to Chromecast.

What you can do with Google

Chromecast lets you cast movies, TV shows, and photos from any Cast-enabled app on your Android smartphone or tablet, iPhone, or iPad. You can also cast entire sites or tabs from the Chrome browser on Windows computers, Macs and Chromebooks. Use the Google Home app or the Google Cast browser extension to manage your Chromecast.

Importantly, no user interface or remote control is required, all control is from your phone or computer. Of course, you can use the remote with the Google TV version, but you don’t have to.

You can also cast your Android screen to your TV or cast from certain apps on your phone to Chromecast to share music, photos and more.

casting method

Once you’ve set up Chromecast, simply tap the cast button from any casting-enabled app like YouTube and your content will instantly appear on your big TV. If you have more than one Chromecast compatible device, you’ll see different options for when to play your content.

From your computer’s Chrome browser, open a video player such as YouTube.[キャスト]You can also click the button. Chrome browser menu[キャスト]There is also a button. Please note that after casting, all controls are from your phone or computer. So if you want to play, pause, or skip, you’re doing it on your device, not your TV.

What apps and sites support Pocket-lint Cast? Apps

Casting to your TV is an easy way to enjoy your mobile apps on the big screen. Use your mobile device or tablet as a remote control to control everything from playback to volume.

Big apps include:

Netflix Amazon Video Spotify Max Hulu Disney+ Watch ESPN Google Photos YouTube PBS Kids Twitch Pandora BBC iPlayer and more

There are plenty of entertainment options for casting, but sharing photos from your phone with Chromecast is a pretty easy option. Of course, if you’re using Chromecast with Google TV, most of these apps are on the device itself, so you don’t have to worry about casting.

website

Some websites have casting enabled. YouTube, Netflix, Google Play Movies, and more currently support casting, and Google is adding new ones all the time. His website in the video player shows if the website is cast-enabled.[キャスト]You’ll know when the button appears. For sites that don’t support Google Cast, you can use the browser itself (if you’re using Chrome) to view the content on your TV.

Some embedded videos are also castable.

How to fix Chromecast issues

Chromecast is great, but it can have some issues. The main breakdown is as follows.

Chromecast not listed as a casting option: If you don’t see your Chromecast, try restarting it. It’s probably not connected to the network, so a reboot will reconnect it to the network.

Chromecast won’t connect to Wi-Fi: If your Chromecast doesn’t connect at all, it may be having trouble finding a connection. Your best bet is to move your Chromecast closer to your Wi-Fi router (perhaps another TV). Then connect to make sure the software is updated. Alternatively, you may need a Wi-Fi booster.

Your phone does not offer casting from compatible apps. To start casting, you’ll need to find the icon within the app you want to cast to (usually the top right of the app or video). If you’re using an app that supports casting, such as Netflix, and you can’t find it, your phone may not be connected to the network or your Chromecast may be offline. If your phone doesn’t detect anything to cast to, the icon won’t appear.

Once you start casting, you lose control over casting. this can be a problem. Once you start casting, at some point during the show your phone no longer provides control. For example, if you’re watching Netflix, you can’t stop the cast and end up watching a few more episodes in one go. Try restarting your phone. Or try looking for another Android device. Something may have been cast. If all else fails, you may need to power off your Chromecast.

Chromecast seems to be of poor quality. Chromecast will automatically play the highest quality it can get from your stream. If it looks blocky, it’s probably due to a poor network connection. Also, make sure your TV’s HDMI settings are correct for the quality you’re trying to stream.

