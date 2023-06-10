Google’s Perspectives search menu filter now available on US mobile





Table of contents sorting tool

Just one month after the announcement, Google introduced the Perspectives filter to US mobile search results.

Based on Google’s announcement, Perspectives is designed to display content such as long-form and short-form videos, images, forum posts, and social media posts.

Interestingly, this feature doesn’t just display a link to this content, it also provides additional details about the creator of the content (more on this later), such as how popular the content is.

Kumarpal Shah was the first to notice the launch of Perspectives and let me know on Twitter that it looks like it’s going live. I have confirmed that to be the case.

What purpose do perspectives serve?

Perspectives fill a very interesting gap in content recently exposed by the rise of short-form video platform TikTok.

This feature is designed to bring more diverse voices to search. A good example of this can be seen above. Here, the Perspectives filter shows my tweets, which are usually not easily found in regular Google search results.

Perspectives, a feature that aligns closely with another significant update to Google’s algorithm, focused on improving the display of content with unique expertise and experience, will roll out in the coming months. It is scheduled to be

A feature named Perspectives that rolled out over the last few months is now in several iterations, with the former Featured Snippets format being a long-term test, while the Perspectives carousel that appears under Top Stories It is important to note that is relevant to this release.

How to access the Perspectives feed

First, the Perspectives feed appears to be only available for US search results for the time being. So if you’re outside the US, you may not see this option yet.

It’s also important to note that the Perspectives filter appears as a menu item in the search bar only on mobile, not desktop. Meanwhile, the Perspectives carousel now renders on all devices.

At the moment, the Perspectives filter is also completely hidden. You have to scroll through the menu items until you see the perspective option. The menu items themselves are ordered by popularity, so if Perspectives appears far down the list at the moment, things may change.

Google’s approach to menu items on both mobile and desktop is a mashup of standard filters (images, maps, news, videos, etc.) and query refinement. Perspective filters on mobile are very similar to query refinement options in that they filter collections of content, but act as separate feeds.

Perspective filter example on mobile

There are some interesting pieces of content that can be revealed along the way when using the Perspectives filter. In particular, popularity signals (likes, videos, comments, etc.) on social media are used.

Below are three separate examples of the filter in action. They provide a completely different look compared to Google’s regular search results.

Example of Google’s Perspectives filter on mobile

In particular, I really like using forums like reddit, which are prominently displayed in the filters. Users often use Google’s site search operator for reddit.com because they may like Google’s ability to show related content, but it’s important to know what Reddit users think about a particular topic. I want to know.

Also, pay attention to how your social media content is represented, such as your profile picture, the small platform icon in the bottom right corner, and the number of views and likes.

The user can scroll down the collection of perspective results until the end of the sequence and trigger additional colorful feeds similar to Discover.

What does the future hold for Perspectives?

It looks like there will be some interesting developments related to perspectives in the near future. If this feature brings more searchers back to Google from his TikTok, it can only be good for the web ecosystem as a whole.

At the moment, the Perspectives filter appears to be only available on mobile in the US for some queries. Also, our testing has seen various instances of Google not showing results when a filter is selected, but I think that will change once the filter is published.

Perspective filters currently don’t show results for some queries (may change soon)

As always, if you see anything interesting showing up in Google search results, feel free to tag me on Twitter. I’ll let you know the feature history. Otherwise, continue to maintain a SERP feature timeline documenting the latest updates to Google’s SERPs.

