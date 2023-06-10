Viva AfricaArena: African innovation, French investment





Time is ticking for tech enthusiasts and investors looking to attend the highly anticipated Viva AfricArena Summit. With just three days left, last-minute tickets are now available for this prestigious event on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Set against the backdrop of the vibrant city of Paris, the Viva AfricaArena Summit is the ultimate gathering place for African tech start-ups and French investors. It provides a platform for insightful discussions, groundbreaking showcases and unparalleled networking opportunities within Africa’s thriving technology ecosystem.

The summit will be held at Morning Laffitte, an acclaimed coworking space in central Paris. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, venture capitalists and innovative start-ups who have come together to explore the potential and growth of the technology landscape in Africa.

Organizers of the Viva AfricArena Summit have confirmed a line-up of outstanding speakers. This includes Ben Marrel, his CEO and co-founder of Breega. Haifa Ben Salem, ITC Africa Digital Sector Development Associate Program Officer. Samuel Toubourg, Saviu Ventures Partner. Rafael Cagnazzo, Head of Investments, Proparco. Chris Kouassi Cokson, Founder Family Director and Co-Founder. Fumi Aoki, founder of Xebula Tech. Tiziana F. Bombassei, Venture Builder at Seedstars. and Matsi Modise, founder of Fraha Africa Holdings.

In addition to outstanding speakers, the Viva AfricArena Summit will feature African tech start-ups looking to showcase their business to potential investors. Alexandre Ndjore, his CEO and founder of Digitech Africa, from Cote d’Ivoire. Jean-Vivian da Nbekounou, CEO of Ylomi from Benin. His Sidy Niang, the CEO and founder of his Maad from Senegal, is one of those visionary entrepreneurs who showcase innovation.

AfricaArena is the leading platform dedicated to fostering innovation and facilitating investment opportunities on the continent. Through its events, AfricaArena has become known globally for showcasing the brightest minds in the African technology ecosystem and connecting startups, investors and companies to foster collaboration and growth.

