Apple tries VR with $3,500 headset





Cupertino, Calif. — Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumored headset that puts users between the virtual and real worlds, while popularizing devices with new features that others have failed to capture the public’s imagination. We also tested the ability of technology trendsetters to

After years of speculation, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook announced late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at the annual developer conference held at the park-like campus of Cupertino, California. Welcomed the appearance of sophisticated goggles named Vision Pro, designed by The device can switch between virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). AR projects digital images while the user sees objects in the real world.

Cook told the audience that this is the beginning of a journey that brings a new dimension to powerful personal technology.

Apple executives gave an extensive preview of the headset’s features during the final half hour of Monday’s event, but consumers will have to wait until they’re ready to pay a hefty price to get their hands on the device and boot it up. There must be. The Vision Pro will retail for $3,500 when it hits stores early next year.

Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said it was an impressive piece of technology, but it was almost a tease. It seemed like the beginning of a very long journey.

Rather than simply positioning goggles as another way to explore virtual worlds or watch more immersive entertainment, Apple has integrated the Vision Pro with ultra-high-definition televisions, surround sound systems, high-end cameras, and the equivalent of owning a modern device. An art camera bundled into a single piece of hardware.

Even Apple thinks it’s unreasonable to assume that consumers will pay the same amount for an AR/VR headset as they would for a combination of these products, said Tom Davidson. Forte said in a research note on Monday.

Despite such skepticism, the headset hasn’t always been the first to venture into developing a particular device, but the headset still holds the promise of Apple’s legendary release of game-changing tech. It could be a new milestone.

Apple’s pedigree dates back to 1984 when Mr. Jobs in a bow tie sold the original Mac, a tradition that continues with the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007, the iPad in 2010, and the Apple in 2014. It was followed by the Watch and then AirPods in 2016.

The company emphasized that the years it spent developing the Vision Pro leveraged decades of product design, which included more than 5,000 different patents, Apple said.

The headset is equipped with 12 cameras, 6 microphones and various sensors, allowing users to control the headset and various apps with just eye and hand gestures. Apple said the experience did not bring back the nausea and headaches it experienced with similar devices in the past. The company has also developed technology that creates a three-dimensional digital version of each user to view during video conferencing.

Vision Pro doesn’t require a cumbersome physical controller, but the need to plug your goggles into a power outlet or plug a portable battery into your headset can make it less appealing for some users.

Insider Intelligence analyst Yolly Wurmser said that while they’ve worked hard to integrate this headset into the real world as much as current technology allows, it’s still a headset, and even so, this announcement is a He said it was a pretty impressive presentation.

Still, analysts don’t expect the Vision Pro to be an instant hit. That’s mainly because of the high price, but also because most people still can’t find a compelling reason to wrap something around their face for an extended period of time.

If the Vision Pro proves to be a niche product, Apple is looking to sell headsets and glasses with technology that can push people into artificial worlds or project digital images onto landscapes. It will be in the same situation as other big tech companies and start-ups. And what is actually in front of us is a form known as augmented reality.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg describes these alternate three-dimensional realities as the Metaverse. It’s a maniacal concept that he’s renaming his networking company Social to his Meta Platforms in 2021 and is trying to push into the mainstream by pouring billions of dollars into improving virtual technology.

But despite the Quest, the Metaverse virtual reality headset, being the best-selling device so far in a category that has primarily appealed to video game players looking for a more immersive experience, the Metaverse’s Most remain digital ghost towns. Cook and other Apple executives avoided mentioning the Metaverse in their presentation, describing Vision Pro as the company’s first foray into spatial computing.

