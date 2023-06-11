Apple Vision Pro: Can it really counter the tendencies of augmented reality failure?





At nearly five times the inflation-adjusted price of the original iPhone when it launched in 2007, Apple may still be struggling to get many users to try the iPhone. . Some tech pundits suggest Apple should target the first version of Vision Pro to professional users such as architects, who can use augmented reality to imagine what buildings will look like on site. Some people do. Future generations of devices may target more mainstream users if the price drops as technology advances.

Targeting a niche audience is the path Apple rival Microsoft took in 2016 when it launched its own mixed reality headset, Hololens. According to analyst IDC, 300,000 devices have been sold since its launch, but it never set the world on fire. . (For context, one analyst told the BBC that Apple believes it can sell up to 150,000 units of the Vision Pro headset in its first year.)

However, what Hololens lacks in user numbers, it makes up for in the way it tries to make itself useful. This technology is being used to help surgeons perform complex procedures on the brain and to aid in colon cancer surgery. It found use among engineering firms, and Microsoft recently announced a $21.9 billion (15.9 billion) contract to supply 120,000 headsets to the U.S. military.

But some concerns have been raised by studies suggesting that using augmented reality headsets can make it harder to complete complex tasks than without any tech help. .

Even if Apple doesn’t end up appearing in operating rooms around the world, the use of AR and VR to train people to perform tasks before doing them in real life is a big deal. , there is a surprising line. “Right now, for training purposes, he has a lot of applications where he uses VR,” Pan says. Whether that’s enough to keep Apple in business remains unclear.

Apple also faces a lot of competition, with Magic Leap releasing a second batch of goggles last year and Microsoft already releasing the Hololens 2. But Google announced in March that it was abandoning development of the latest enterprise version of its Glass smart glasses, and there are no signs the project will revive.

“After more than a year of implementation, it will be interesting to see if it has any impact on imitations and new user applications,” Hicks says. “But at this point, this looks like a repeat of technology that most people haven’t caught on to.”

