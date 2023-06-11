



A guy on a dating app told me that we both love books, music and travel. He also writes poetry and would love to share some with me. It might be a red flag, but certainly why not?

No, this is not an , minimalist deconstruction of poetics. This is his AI version of his 27-year-old Matthew who may not actually write poetry.

Teaser AI is a new dating app from the team that created Dispo, a photo-sharing app designed to mimic the spontaneity of disposable cameras. What’s unique about Teaser is that before you swipe someone right or left, you can chat with AI caricatures to learn about their personality.

Dispo and Teaser CEO Daniel Rhys doesn’t want people to recreate the movie Her, in which a heartbroken divorcee falls in love with an AI assistant that looks like Alexa. Rather, he sees these conversations with his AI as icebreakers.

Instead of AI replacing humans, AI will get you to the icebreaker faster and lead you into a ‘let’s meet for a drink, let’s go for a walk’ conversation, Rhys told TechCrunch. rice field.

Liss declined to say what large-scale language models Teaser is working on, as that is still subject to change. When you create your account, you will be asked a few questions about your personality. Are you introverted or extroverted? Aggressive or peaceful? Laid back or intense?

From these questions and the way you speak while using the app, the AI ​​tries to mimic who you are.

Before you chat with a potential AI match, you’ll see a notification that our AI might say something crazy. Of course there is a reason for this warning.

Anna, 28, says in her profile that she is a dog mom, meaning she has a dog. However, when she spoke to her AI, she was told that she had a real human child. He is also 28 years old.

Jake was born when I was 25, but both my husband and I had a very difficult time conceiving, says Anna. After years of trying, she couldn’t conceive naturally, so she decided to adopt. Luckily, it worked out and Jake came into our lives at 26.

As far as I can tell, there are significantly more men than women on Teaser, which is common for dating apps. If you set your profile to females only and make the age range and location radii as large as possible, you’ll only get a few possible dates, but you’ll have to keep experimenting, so don’t be afraid to talk to their AI anyway. to Like Anna, her 28-year-old mother of a 28-year-old son, I find female AI a bit strange. On the other hand, some AI men tried to tell me about novels they wanted to write, but unfortunately, it mimicked the experience of dating real men.

Hi Abby! what happened? I say to Abyss AI.

“I just started dating this guy. He’s really sweet and funny. It can be frustrating at times, but it’s worth it,” AI Abby said. Not a great opening line, Abby!

Des, 18, also told us about her new boyfriend in her first message.

I met this new guy and started talking online and he seems to make everything better, AI Des said. I finally got to talk to you on the phone yesterday, it was absolutely amazing, I couldn’t stop smiling all day!

What’s his name? I will ask.

I haven’t actually asked him yet, but I’m thinking about it, but I’m pretty sure it will be Chad. Hahaha, says AI Death.

Chad reminds her of a guy she had a crush on in high school. It seems that they had a lot in common that they both liked music and weed.

Is cannabis legal where you live? Like a narcotics agent, I ask. She lives in Texas, where cannabis is legal (and not legal), but there’s a difference between illegal use and having a prescription for medical cannabis at age 21, she said. Again, like a narcotics agent, I asked if she was 21, and she replied, “She’s been drinking since she was 16, so probably.”

As the caveat says, AI says crazy things.

The chat ended before continuing with this AI version of the 18-year-old girl about her drug and alcohol habits. To prevent people from getting too deep into the AI, Teaser only allows her 5 roundtrip message exchanges with her AI. Incidentally, this also helps reduce server costs. The app also prevents you from having uncomfortable conversations with the AI ​​if you try to get intimate too quickly (which I needed to test) because the AI ​​can’t generate a response.

Teaser AI literally has AI in its name and the most direct difference between Teaser and other dating apps is the use of generative AI. But Liss wants to market his Teaser as an anti-ghosting dating app, not as an AI app.

It’s actually about the new ethos in dating, yes, using AI to make some of those things happen, but I think that’s the second part of the conversation, not the first. he told TechCrunch.

Teaser can only hold 16 matches (called picks) at a time, encouraging users to actually talk to people. Users are also presented with a ghost rating that indicates how likely they are to be ghosted (for those unfamiliar with the jargon, this can be seen as suddenly stopping talking to someone rather than simply saying they’re not interested). means).

In considering what to build after Dispo, Liss and his team interviewed users about what they would like to see built.

Women in particular have always been Dispo’s core audience, but it was like, “There’s so many games and nothing’s happening,” Liss told TechCrunch. It’s a haunted graveyard.

Teaser and Dispo (who call their parent company All Summer Long) have a team of just six people, like many other tech companies, and Dispo laid off some of its staff late last year. But since Dispo is currently profitable thanks to its freemium-his model, Teaser also plans to launch with a subscription option from the start, Liss said. Subscribers get double picks, unlimited likes, super likes and boost features, travel mode, and his AI-driven automatch feature, which is being tested in beta. This costs $39.99 per month, $19.99 per week, or $89.99 for 3 months of lifetime access, which costs $229.99.

After using the app for a few days, I’m not entirely sure I want an AI version of myself that screens candidate dates. When you’re using the app and someone is conversing with your AI, you can see the text my AI told them “I work at the library and have no friends.” I’m intrigued by another profession, a librarian, and I think I wear a lot of very nice cardigans, but just for the record I definitely have friends.

At first, it’s fun to talk to people who look like AI, but the thrill of watching AI say crazy things wears off after a while. I also found that most people who liked my profile didn’t even bother to talk to my AI. That said, other users may find this feature a bit unnecessary. However, it’s been less than a week since the app was released, and consumer behavior can change quickly.

I’ve talked to a lot of AI bots on the app, but I’ve never talked to a real human, so I matched up with someone who seemed relatively uncreepy and asked a few questions about my experience with the app (male It’s a dream we all dream of (as asked by a journalist on a dating app). We discussed some of the glitches we both encountered (like seeing lots of men when you only wanted to see women) and how weird the AI ​​chat was. But at least this one man, Seth from Texas, seemed hopeful.

In time, it might actually get pretty cool, he said. Imagine a successful example. So how did we meet? AI matched us!

