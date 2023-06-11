The music world upgrades to Startup Nation, with AI of course





Ahead of Israel’s 75th Independence Day on April 26, music industry leaders were wondering how best to celebrate the day.

They decided that the perfect song for the occasion would be a duet by two of the country’s greatest singers, Zohar Argov and Ofra Haza. The only problem is that they both died many years ago.

Yet a beautiful, new and completely original duet soon followed, garnering a very enthusiastic and emotional reception from the crowd. how? We make the most of innovative music technology, artificial intelligence, and creativity.

The song was produced by Israeli startup Session 42. Session 42 blends cutting-edge technology with more traditional aspects of the music industry to push existing boundaries.

Our AI song is the first artificial intelligence song to be released to the world properly and officially on radio and streaming services, not as a joke on social media, said Oudi Antebi, CEO and co-founder of Session 42. explains.

What makes us unique is that we incorporate technology into the creative process as needed. The world talks very dichotically about AI in the world of music. AI will replace humans, meaning humans will no longer be needed. But we believe these tools allow creators to break through all creative limitations.

innovation bug

Antebi is a serial entrepreneur with three successful startups behind him. The music industry actually makes perfect sense from a business perspective, he points out.

I’ve always loved music and was very interested in the innovation and business aspects, he says. Music is always present in all kinds of forms. It’s not a passing fad.

So I realized again that I had a bug in innovation, and that I needed to establish a slightly different approach than what I had done before. , and worked with Amit Shine. On the business side of things.

Audi Antebi, co-founder and CEO of Session 42.Photo credit: Elan Levy

That was a year and a half ago. Session 42 has since released 120 of his songs, including Israel’s latest hits.

We don’t develop technology. Rather, Antebi says, we seek out technology in the world of music technology and incorporate it into our work processes.

We work with companies that develop these technologies and are typically the first to adopt them. That’s how we stay innovative. We aim to be like a design partner for music technology companies.

virtual voice

From AI and ChatGPT features that create virtual voices and instruments, to data analytics that analyze the reputation of songs and artists to help build strategies, to delivery systems that pre-calculate usage fees, Session 42 has a lot to offer. These technologies are embedded throughout the musical process.

We aim to be like a design partner for music technology companies.

According to Antebi, advance payments used to be a difficult issue between distributors and artists. In the next few months, we plan to launch a system that will allow artists to do so in a very simple way, using algorithms that can predict the movement of a song and how many times that song will be played, and receive advance payments based on that. is.

According to him, Session 42 is a music production factory that uses all these technologies for both producing and commercializing music.

At the heart of Session 42’s activities is a recording studio where some of Israel’s leading artists participate in production. Photo credit: Session 42

Music companies generally do not produce content in Israel. Traditionally, music labels deal with the business side of music. Artists spend their budgets elsewhere to produce music. On the other hand, we are a music company that produces content. Songwriting is central and the business around it is our complex, our studio, not our office.

Top Israeli artists come to make music at the Session 42 complex of seven recording studios in south Tel Aviv.

content nation

In true startup fashion, the company raised money from angels and investors. All 19 of her employees at the company receive options and other high-tech perks.

Session 42 is currently in contact with the American music industry. We recently brought four major songwriters and producers to Israel and worked with them on a lot of music. One of the outputs is the song that is currently in the process of being arranged to determine which artists will perform.

Antebi says they were trying to do something very different from the rest of the Israeli music industry.

Working with Israeli artists is a lot of fun for us, but we also understand that Israel is not just a startup nation, it’s also a content nation. What started in television is now expanding into music, he noted, citing the huge success of Israeli television and film content abroad.

It may sound corny, but in the end, they let the music speak for itself. He was making good songs and good things were happening.

Antebi admits that he and his co-founders are quite romantics when it comes to music. It’s something emotional. It cannot be seen as just a business. It’s a work of art and people connect with it.

Click here for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israel21c.org/music-world-gets-startup-nation-upgrade-using-ai-of-course/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos