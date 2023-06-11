Call of Duty Season 4 trailer hints at possible collaboration with The Boys





With hints of a partnership with Amazon’s popular superhero series The Boys, Call of Duty fans are eagerly awaiting an exciting collaboration.

Call of Duty X the Boys. (Image credit: Activision)

Anticipation soared at Summer Game Fest when the Call of Duty Season 4 trailer was unveiled featuring Warzone 2’s vibrant new Battle Royale map, Vondel.

In recent years, Call of Duty has gained a reputation for collaborating with iconic characters from the Hollywood world.

Black Ops Cold War delighted fans with horror legends like Ghostface, Jigsaw, and Leatherface, as well as 80s action heroes like Rambo and John McClane.

Most recently, Call of Duty Vanguard brought such notable figures to the game as King Kong, Godzilla and Terminator, while Modern Warfare 2 saw its latest major collaboration, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. ]The notorious shredder has appeared.

The hype around a potential Call of Duty and The Boys collaboration is sparked by an image featuring the Season 4 trailer and new Vondel map posted by The Boys on the Call of Duty Twitter thread. caused by

The image featured the building in the trailer with the Boys logo spray painted on it, accompanied by a humorous Antony Starrs Homelander meme. In response, Call of Duty deftly countered with a memeface of Captain Price from the 2019 Modern Warfare game, strongly suggesting an impending collaboration.

While the exact details of this collaboration are unknown, it is expected that one or more characters from The Boys will join COD’s roster of operators.

It seems likely that Homelander, the face of the series, will be added.

Homelander’s potential involvement in the game world doesn’t stop here. The upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat also recently leaked his pack alongside other anti-heroes such as DC’s Peacemaker and Omniman from Amazon’s wildly popular superhero series ‘Invincible’. suggests his existence. Additionally, characters such as The Boys’ Billy Butcher and Soldier Boy may also join this exciting Call of Duty collaboration.

READ ALSO | NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Joins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Operator Lineup?

Season 4 of The Boys is aiming for a release later this year or early 2024, and the non-Marvel superhero series will enter the gaming world through the arrival of Call of Duty and the rumored Mortal Kombat 1. It seems like the perfect time to move on.

No specifics have been provided regarding the integration of The Boys into Call of Duty, but fans of both the game and the series are on the verge of unfolding Call of Duty Season 4 starting June 14. You can expect more details along the way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/technology/call-of-duty-teases-probable-collaboration-with-the-boys-in-season-4-trailer-101686372738876.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos