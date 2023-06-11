what it is and how it works





Google Photos will soon have the option to create cinematic photos on demand.

Google Photos has been updated with the option to create cinematic photos on demand. Here’s how this feature works:

Google Photos is known for the convenience brought by the company’s machine learning algorithms. One such feature, released in 2020, is Cinematic Photo Effects, which automatically adds depth effects and motion to your photos to make them more cinematic and immersive. Android Police reports that the feature has been updated to include the option to create cinematic photos on demand.

From now on, users will be able to click on the Google Photos Library tab[ユーティリティ]Tap the button to see options for creating cinematic photos. Also, to convert a standard photo to a cinematic photo, the user needs to select a photo and set the length of the cinematic photo.

Once complete, Google Photos presents the user with a cinematic photo with a slow-motion zoom animation. Android Police further states that the quality of the effect depends on the quality of the photo selected by the user.

It’s unclear when the feature’s mass rollout will begin, but according to the Google News Telegram Channel, some users have already reported receiving the feature.

This feature, like Google’s Magic Eraser, may be reserved for Google Pixel users and Google One subscribers.

In other news, Google announced that it will end support for Drive for desktop on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and all 32-bit versions of Windows in August.

Shaurya Sharma, deputy editor of Shaurya SharmaNews18, reports on consumer and gaming technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/tech/google-photos-is-getting-on-demand-cinematic-photo-effects-what-it-is-8045137.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

