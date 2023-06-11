Make Google and Meta pay for profitable news





The California Legislature recently voted YES to journalism in support of the California Journalism Preservation Act proposal (Congressional Bill 886) that would require social media companies to pay royalties to publishers for news content their platforms benefit from. rice field. Publishers, on the other hand, would have to spend at least 70% of the fees they receive on journalists and support staff. The funds will come from the platform’s advertising revenue, the amount of which will be determined by arbitration.

The bill is currently before the state Senate. If the law is passed, California will be one of many jurisdictions to emulate the Australian News Media Bargaining Code, which was developed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and will become law in 2021. It will be nothing more than The Canadian equivalent is likely to be passed into law within a few months, and the government is now enforcing the law. Similar legislation is being considered in the United Kingdom, Brazil, Indonesia, New Zealand, South Africa and Switzerland.

Around the world, many journalism outlets are in crisis as ad revenue plummets, while Google and Meta use their news content to attract users and advertising without paying. Attempts by media companies to get paid for their work have failed for years. Australia’s landmark legislation directly addresses this bargaining power imbalance.

We were able to learn from our two years of experience in Australia. Estimated payments to Australian publishers are well over $140 million annually, with both small and large media organizations benefiting from the revenue stream. Google has commercial agreements with virtually all media outlets covered, while Meta has completed deals with media outlets that employ about 85% of Australian journalists.

The Australian Treasury review of the news negotiation provisions at the end of 2022 deemed the provisions successful. Hundreds of new jobs were created, with employment data showing a 46% increase in job ads for journalists. The Guardian Australia, for example, added 50 journalists, bringing the total number of newsrooms to 150. Journalism professors also say more students are being hired and some vacancies are not being filled.

Opponents of the Australian law argued that most of the money would go to mainstream media. This is not surprising, as these organizations employ the most journalists and produce the most news used by Google and Meta. But like small media groups in California, small media groups benefit greatly from this law. Representing 160 very small publications, Country Press Australia has been able to negotiate excellent deals with both Google and Meta for its members, which will help them thrive.

Another argument put forward by opponents is that Google and Meta do not always advertise against media content. it doesn’t matter. Media content draws users to platforms where ads are displayed.

Google Search would be far less useful if it didn’t give users access to media content ranging from the best new movies to court cases to COVID-19. By displaying news headlines and lines in Google Search, Google skims the most valuable pieces of news without sharing any financial gains with news organizations. And imagine how useless his daily Facebook feed would be without any news content created by the journalist.

Opponents of the law also say it could benefit news outlets that spread misinformation and biased reporting. But the law should not choose one exit over another. Australia has four large media companies, many medium-sized companies and a huge number of smaller media companies. They all benefited from a deal with Google, and nearly all benefited from a meta deal. Journalism as a whole has won.

Meta has threatened to block all news from Facebook if the California law is passed, as it did in Australia for a week before it rescinds. Facebook blocked Australian news in early 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic and bushfire season, preventing potentially life-saving news from reaching the world. The public backlash against Facebook was swift.

This is an important time for journalism. News outlets are struggling to survive while the giant Internet platforms that profit financially from journalism are dormant from content providers. This imbalance is a serious threat to information in any free society.

The California Journalism Preservation Act, like Australian law, is an important piece of legislation to keep journalism sustainable.

Australian National University Professor Rod Sims was Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission at the time the News Media Bargaining Code was being developed and enacted. Anya Schiffrin is Director of the Technology, Media and Communications Specialty at Columbia University’s School of International Public Affairs. This column was provided by her Tribune News Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lowellsun.com/2023/06/11/commentary-making-google-and-meta-pay-for-news-they-profit-from/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos